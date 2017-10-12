Connect with us

    News

    Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death

    A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...

    2 days ago

    News

    Teen hangs after being scolded by mom

    A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...

    2 days ago

    News

    Suspected thief caught in the act

    Gaborone Central Police have arrested a 39-year-old who was caught breaking into cars at Notwane ground on Saturday. Motorists had parked their vehicles at...

    3 days ago

    News

    Whatsapp status angers husband

    Wife’s pics lead to threat-to-kill charge A husband found himself in court this week facing a threat-to-kill charge after allegedly telling his wife he...

    3 days ago

    News

    Ping-pong league springs back to life

    After almost seven years without a league, table tennis players are eagerly looking forward to an action packed season as the league springs back...

    2 days ago

    News

    Woolworths trucker caught with suspected dagga

    A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...

    3 days ago

    News

    Finding true love through adoption

    “Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...

    3 days ago

    News

    Fake covid-19 results land man in jail

    A plan to save a bit of money by getting through the border using fake covid-19 results instead of paying P850 for the required...

    3 days ago
    Business

    After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...

    3 days ago

    News

    ‘Kromberg killed my son’

    • Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...

    2 days ago

    News

    Exhibit go missing at police station

    I will sue the police – Burglary victim A victim of burglary and theft is seething with anger and threatening to sue the police...

    3 days ago

    News

    Mmei day

    *Monarch school leads 2022 JC Top Achievers with two Merits Located in the heart of one of the poorest locations in Francistown, over the...

    3 days ago

    Sports

    Female athletes drilled on leadership

    Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...

    3 days ago
    Entertainment

    ‘Cohabitation is an important stage of a relationship. Don’t skip it!’ Upcoming Celebrity Lawyer, Thabo Kedikilwe

    3 days ago

    News

    Public urged to cooperate during housing census

    Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the...

    2 days ago
    Entertainment

    Taste of Africa event coming to royal aria stadium The inaugural Taste of Africa, a food and music cultural event slated for the 30th...

    3 days ago
