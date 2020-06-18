Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project

Siviya residents have been hailed as a perfect example of what people can achieve when they put their minds together for a common good.

Speaking at the handing over of a six station hand wash basin at the school, Kgosi Louis Siviya said he was overwhelmed by what his community had done.

Kgosi Siviya thanked everyone who took part in the construction of the structure and encouraged them to continue taking part in other village activities such as Independence celebrations and kgotla meetings.

Giving a project overview, one of the project facilitators, Amogelang Mabotho, said the project came about after a call for help by the school Headteacher Shandulani Maunge which she shared with Siviya community through social media platforms.

“The Siviya community then put their minds together in a WhatsApp group to come up with a solution. It is in that group where an agreement to construct a hand washing structure was reached,” said Mabotho.

In his humble acceptance speech, Siviya Primary School Headteacher Maunge assured the community that they will take full care and maintenance of the project.

“This project will go a long way in helping students and teachers more so that it is the only structure in the school with warm water,” said Maunge, further pleading for continuous support of the school by the community.

Giving a keynote address, Dr Dan Bhushumane who himself is the school’s alumni and a Siviya native said his academic achievement is testament that anyone from Siviya Primary School can achieve their dreams.

He said it was an overwhelming experience as the structure was a first successful community project in a very long time.

“Let this be a start of good things for our village. Let it be a start for self belief for our people and a start for more community development projects,” he said.

Dr Bhushane further pledged his full support and guidance in any community projects that may arise in the future.

In his remarks, the Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Development Dr. Douglas Letsholathebe said a village that does not support education from an early age is likely to fall short of academics.

He acknowledged shortage of water in the village and revealed that there are plans in place to resolve the situation.

He requested the Deputy Council Secretary and ward Councilor, Bakani Badzili, to expedite the implementation.

Dr. Letsholathebe marked the Siviya community Project as an example to the entire constituency that it is possible to meet the government half way in developing villages.

Area Councilor Badzili also revealed to the excited community that the council is in a process to install a 10,000 litres water tank which shall be connected to the main water supply of the school.

“That tank will use an automated mechanism that releases water in case the WUC normal supply is low and closes when everything is normal. WUC will ensure that the tank is always filled with water,” Badzili said.