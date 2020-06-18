News
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Siviya residents have been hailed as a perfect example of what people can achieve when they put their minds together for a common good.
Speaking at the handing over of a six station hand wash basin at the school, Kgosi Louis Siviya said he was overwhelmed by what his community had done.
Kgosi Siviya thanked everyone who took part in the construction of the structure and encouraged them to continue taking part in other village activities such as Independence celebrations and kgotla meetings.
Giving a project overview, one of the project facilitators, Amogelang Mabotho, said the project came about after a call for help by the school Headteacher Shandulani Maunge which she shared with Siviya community through social media platforms.
“The Siviya community then put their minds together in a WhatsApp group to come up with a solution. It is in that group where an agreement to construct a hand washing structure was reached,” said Mabotho.
In his humble acceptance speech, Siviya Primary School Headteacher Maunge assured the community that they will take full care and maintenance of the project.
“This project will go a long way in helping students and teachers more so that it is the only structure in the school with warm water,” said Maunge, further pleading for continuous support of the school by the community.
Giving a keynote address, Dr Dan Bhushumane who himself is the school’s alumni and a Siviya native said his academic achievement is testament that anyone from Siviya Primary School can achieve their dreams.
He said it was an overwhelming experience as the structure was a first successful community project in a very long time.
“Let this be a start of good things for our village. Let it be a start for self belief for our people and a start for more community development projects,” he said.
Dr Bhushane further pledged his full support and guidance in any community projects that may arise in the future.
In his remarks, the Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Development Dr. Douglas Letsholathebe said a village that does not support education from an early age is likely to fall short of academics.
He acknowledged shortage of water in the village and revealed that there are plans in place to resolve the situation.
He requested the Deputy Council Secretary and ward Councilor, Bakani Badzili, to expedite the implementation.
Dr. Letsholathebe marked the Siviya community Project as an example to the entire constituency that it is possible to meet the government half way in developing villages.
Area Councilor Badzili also revealed to the excited community that the council is in a process to install a 10,000 litres water tank which shall be connected to the main water supply of the school.
“That tank will use an automated mechanism that releases water in case the WUC normal supply is low and closes when everything is normal. WUC will ensure that the tank is always filled with water,” Badzili said.
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
A Francistown businessman has leveled his frustrations at the Management of Tutume Primary Hospital and accused them of corruption.
Managing Director of Proper Way (PTY) Ltd, Keolopile Simane, 40, who signed a two year contract last year to supply the health facility with cooking gas has accused the hospital management of systematically aiding his failure to honour the contract.
In a plea for help from The Voice, Simane said since being awarded the tender on 4th April 2019 he has encountered a lot of hostility from some members of the Tender Committee.
He said from the onset some members had wanted him to buy the gas from their preferred supplier in Tutume.
“They told me about an Indian shop owner, but I was not interested because I had already found a supplier with far much better prices,” he said.
Simane said his refusal to play ball earned him the wrath of some in the committee who he believes expected to earn kickbacks from the preferred Indian supplier.
“They told me that if I did not cooperate with them, they’d ensure that I suffer. Now they are doing everything to frustrate me,” he told The Voice.
He said some of the things they do seem minor but have affected his ability to provide cooking gas as per the contractual agreement.
“Sometimes they’ll give me a Government Purchase Order, which I use to get financing from Citizen Entrepreneurial Agency (CEDA), only to get there and realise that the GPO does not have an official stamp. CEDA will never accept such a GPO. This is done simply to cripple my business,” he said.
“One other tactic they use is to wait for all their gas cylinders to dry up and dump a huge order on me at the last hour and demand for immediate delivery as the hospital was likely to run out of cooking gas,” cried Simane.
He said the management also demands that he should come in person to collect his GPOs as they are not allowed to fax them. “They give me an order with a limited time frame, and now I have to travel to Tutume to collect the GPO. They always remind me that if I don’t deliver on time they’ll have no choice but to get supplies from the Indian shop, owner,” he said.
The Voice is in possession of a copy of a letter written to the hospital by Proper Way on 11th March proposing a price adjustment of cooking gas 48kg from P898 to P1 050 due to increment of prices from the supplier.
In a response dated 2nd June by R.O Oeme for District Health Management Team Head, they stated the District Administration Tender Committee (DATC) met on 20th May and approved a price adjustment of P932 with effect from 11th March.
“How’s that even possible?” Simane animatedly asked. “I wrote a letter on the 11th March, and the committee met on 20th May to approve price increment with effect from the day that I wrote the letter. It’s all confusing,” he said.
Tender Committee former Secretary Zacharial Kaunda said his duty ended with the awarding of the tender and would not be drawn into discussing complaints.
Tutume District Health Management Team Head, Dr Ivan Kgetse however said he was not aware that Proper Way had any complaints about the hospital management.
“I’ve received complaints from him before and we’ve always worked to resolve them. Please advise him to come to my office and I’ll attend to all his complaints,” Dr Kgetse said.
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a couple and raped the woman in the Kgale View bushes recently.
Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed that the culprits were armed with knives when they attacked the victims.
“The report we got was that the two were driving to Mmokolodi and were stopped by these two men. They dragged them to a nearby bush in the Kgale View area where they robbed the couple of their personal items and raped the woman,” he confirmed.
Three weeks after the incident the police are still clueless of the whereabouts of the suspects and have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the two men.
Although the police were reluctant to reveal further details of the incident, it is alleged that the married man and his mistress went through their ordeal after they were found by the suspects having sex in the bush.
The two men are said to have then directed the man (name known to this publication) to drive to the nearest ATM to withdraw money for them, while they stayed behind with the woman.
Instead of driving to the ATM, the man is said to have sped off to G/West Police Station where he reported the matter while the suspects remained and raped the woman before they fled the scene.
The woman has since received medical attention whilst the police continue the search for the two men.
