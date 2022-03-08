News
Six men arrested for lynching another man
More suspects to be arrested-police
Four more men have been arrested and detained for the lynching of a Zimbabwean man in Tatisiding last week.
This brings the total number of suspects in the grisly murder of Goodwill Nkomo to six, including the two men, Thapelo Mokgopho 35 and Ishmael White, 36, who were arrested immediately after incident.
Allegations are that Nkomo was killed by a mob that suspected him of house break-ins in Tatisiding.
The four that were arraigned before court this week are 21- year -old Gomolemo white, Tumelo White aged 19, Gofaone Petros aged 31 and 28 -year old Goitsemodimo Muzila.
Police said they were still looking for more suspects.
In court, the State Prosecutor Kelebonye Matsapa pleaded with the magistrate to further remand all the six suspects in custody because the matter was still fresh and investigations were ongoing.
“Granting the accused bail at this stage might jeopardize our investigations as we are still looking for more suspects. We are not yet finished with recording the statements from the possible witnesses.
“And like I said when we were arraigning the first accused, we have not managed to bring the investigating officer as he is still busy with locating the deceased relatives in Zimbabwe,” pleaded prosecutor.
