Mahalapye-based Afro Kwasa singer Skupu is feeling especially ‘sixy’ at the moment, having recently released his 6th album, a six-track offering titled ‘Ke toga ke phantsha’.

Speaking to Grooving this week, the talented 34-year-old explained that the album is named after its lead track.

“Ke toga ke phantsha is when you are keeping a secret for someone who promised to pay you for your silence. Then he or she fails to pay and you want to reveal the secret,” said the artist born Molebeledi Lesego, who also sells Skupu branded merchandise.

RATING: 7/10