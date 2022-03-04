Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital

South African rapper, Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane’s driver has reportedly been admitted at Princess Marina Hospital with brain complications after allegedly taking the Covid-19 booster shot.

Slikour arrived in the country today to attend a creative arts workshop that was held at the Notwane Lifestyle club this afternoon.

According to event organizer, Carnido, who had booked Slikour and his team for the workshop, the driver- known as Bongisile, was required to take the mandatory booster jab at the border before he started experiencing complications.

“He complained of head pains and collapsed after taking the jab. He was then rushed to Princess Marina hospital and has been admitted at a private ICU ward,” Carnido said.

It has however since emerged that the driver’s family managed to send his medical documents that indicated that he had other medical conditions.