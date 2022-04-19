Sliver opens up Kgomokasitwa meat fest

The First Edition of the Kgomokasitwa Meat Festival will take place tomorrow, Saturday at Shaukeen Pub.

On the line up will be Sliver, Mlesho, Figos, Mmaratwa, Khoza Mkhozeni, Dipoko and De Lucy Stars, BenaDream Sould DJs, Alpha Elders Sosha Nguve and Mc Walkman.

Tickets are going for P50 at the gate, Standard P40 and Double at P70.