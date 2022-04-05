Entertainment
Slow down Dj Ngwazi
Our artists should not let their managers abuse them.
On Saturday at the One Woman Show featuring Makhadzi, Shaya was disturbed by some events that were happening at the gate.
I am not talking about the video circulating on social media of bouncers scuffle.
I am talking of our own DJ Ngwazi who was manning the gates and selling tickets.
While all local and foreign artists enjoyed the show in the VIP section, Ngwazi was busy pushing and insulting people at the gate.
This did not look good at all considering the respect he was starting to get.
Things can go nasty at the gate, the reason bouncers and security are engaged is to help you enjoy the show safely.
Ask Master KG why he was not there too, it’s because he is professional, so next time copy that!
