Slow down Kast
Shaya would like to ask anyone close to Kast Stallion to tell him to chill.
News reaching this grapevine is that the Hip Hop mogul, who has been busy on Facebook calling himself ‘The best rapper in Africa’, is said to looking for a date to counter Franco’s Soul Fill Up festival.
Heela Kast Batswana ba swile. Let the bygones be bygones and try another model.
Do not embarrass yourself further – surely the humiliation you have already suffered is enough!
More-fire for Mao-fit
More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.
The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.
“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.
The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.
“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.
The art times add colour to Maun
The Art Times are on a mission to bring colour and creativity to the community of Maun.
The organisation was formed with the mandate of bringing artists together to exploit and benefit from the market within and outside Maun.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment, one of The Art Times founders, Prince Moyo, revealed they plan to paint the tourist town’s streets in a concept dubbed ‘Tag Maun’.
“We have come up with the ‘Tag Maun’ initiative where we will be donating murals across Maun to make the town more colorful and vibrant,” explained Moyo, adding that thus far they have donated murals to Nhabe Museum and Potential Gardens.
According to Moyo, the paintings will also relay messages that are relevant to the northern town.
“The paintings will not only bring life and add colour to Maun but there will be informative as they carry some messages in them,” highlighted the dreadlocked artist, looking every bit the creative with his hair tied in a bun and a necklace dangling on top of an eccentric, threadbare vest.
Outlining some of the other programmes run by The Art Times, Moyo said, “We do activism through art, last year we did a lot of artworks on human-wildlife conflict as a way of sending messages to the public.”
Moyo and his team intend to officially launch ‘Tag Maun’ soon, to give them the chance to interact with the public.
He called on stakeholders who are willing to donate either paints or other materials to contact them on their Facebook page The Art Times.
Maun ready to rock
Dust ‘n’ Fire from Letlhakane and Maun-based Remuda have joined hands to present the first ever Maun Rock Fest.
The inaugural event, to be held at the Maun Recreational Park next Saturday, starts with a motorcade and a March Against Unemployment.
Headlining the show will be Demogoroth Satanum from South Africa and Overthrust, fresh from starring at a festival in Cape Town.
The line-up also includes Samehunduans together with the hosts, Dust ‘n’ Fire and Remuda.
