Kwaito artist, Slow Wizzy has released a song titled, Gloria as a tribute to his late aunt, Gloria Ngandwe who passed away in 2005.

The song features Crozbred and Emjoe of Emjoe Records where the single was recorded.

In an interview with Big Weekend Slow Wizzy explained how the song came about.

“During lockdock I missed my aunt a lot and therefore decided to do a song to honour her.”

The song however is likely not to surpass Tampa Tampa hit, which was released at the beginning of the year.

RATINGS: 5/10