Society in Action
Another fun filled weekend has come and gone and the Magical Voice lens was there to capture it all. Everything from weddings to family gatherings, football matches and more. Here is Society in Action.
Danielle swagger’s video is out
One of Botswana’s rapidly rising female rappers, Danielle Swagger has launched to the unsuspecting public her eagerly anticipated video for her hit single ‘I’m Woke’.
Shot on the idyllic sands of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, the video showcases a number of the French territory’s geographical locations.
The video is meant to introduce Swagger to her fan base whilst growing her brand as a professional artist.
Released in April this year, ‘I’m Woke’ is a collaboration between Botswana and Reunion Island.
It was motivated by Honest Beatz production and portrays the rapper’s determination, battles and how she is overcoming life’s hardships to reach the top.
The track was recorded, mixed and mastered by Joël Agapé of UMC Records in La Réunion.
Amantle brown and Zahara to collaborate
‘Soul sisters’ sizzle in the rain
Amantle Brown and Zahara set Botswana Craft ablaze – in the rain – over the weekend during the Mascom Live Sessions ‘Soul Sisters’ edition.
The South African ‘Loliwe’ hit-maker, Zahara is a frequent fixture at the festival and once again lived up to her star billing, belting out hit after hit in an energy-fused performance.
Setting the tempo for the headline act was Amantle Brown, who matched her more established foreign counterpart with a sizzling set.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment after the show, Brown compared this year’s experience with her Live Sessions debut, when she opened for RingoMadlingozi almost four years ago.
“I was a kid in 2016. This time I got to know how it feels to be relaxed and be comfortable, building a set and performing without wishing to swiftly go offstage.”
The 26-year-old black-and-brown haired sensation explained that even the arrangement was different this time, in that it allowed interaction between artists – unlike her first experience where artists were in two separate rooms and, perhaps, separate worlds!
Brown performed her hits like Moratiwa, Follo and Black Mampatile to an audience happy to sing along.
Zahara mounted the stage just before 10pm at the step of her usual opening gospel melody, Lizaliseindigalakho, which she performed in a foggy array of colours.
The 30-year-old covered most hits from her debut album, such asLoliwe (the title track itself), Destiny, and Umthwalo, which serves as her personal tear-jerker.
She punctuated these hits with some of her latest work, includingBengirongo, which featured the late Robbie Malinga.
The absorbed audience remained oblivious tothe dark clouds that billow overhead, until finally the rain came down in torrents.
Whilst some ran for cover, others danced freely in the biting rain, rejoicing childlike in the magical moisture.
Amantle Brown’s management and Zahara have agreed to brew a collaboration and discussions will soon be underway towards the production of this project.
However, Zahara was not available for interview after the performance as the heavy rain refused to relent.
“Everytime we complain that international artists do not work with us, but I realised that we don’t use them,” noted Brown, who revealed she listened to Zahara during preparations for her own Junior Certificate examinations.
Brown says that now her songwriting draws motivation from Zahara’s artistry.
The wonderful weavers of Oodi
A group of women in a weaving factory in Oodi village, Oodi Weavers, havereceived a donation fromNando’s Botswana through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, ‘Changing Lives Project’.
Members of the media were taken to Oodi during the pre-opening celebration of Nando’s Acacia Mall Casa.
The unlikely relationship is a love story that started with a transaction when the eatery came to collect the ladies’ order for their international guests.
During the tour,Nando’s General Manager (GM), Challenge Nhamoyebonde told guests, “With the ‘Changing Lives Project’ we are saying whenever we open a Casa, we want to identify an organisation in the same vicinity – it can be an orphanage, it can be an old people’s home – to try and uplift their lives. We went with the Oodi Weavers as our choice because of the relationship we’ve had with them in the past.”
Nhamoyebonde explained that the factory was initially in ‘an unpleasant state’, prompting Nando’s decision to intervene last month.
“All the contractors who were constructing at Acacia Mall [Casa] have contributed something. We had people who do the extractors who put in the fresh air extractors. As Nando’s, we’ve donated tables and chairs and a lot of furnishings.”
Oodi Weavers was founded in 1973 by Swedish national, Peter Gowenius, who trained the entity’s first workers.
72-year-old KerengMokakawe was amongst the original crop to be trained by Goweius. Sheis now the manager of the business.
However, she shuns the title because she says it is by virtue of her long service and thus simply abstract.
Asked whether she loves her job, the elder shyly told Voice Entertainment, “I do this job because my hands are already used to it. As you can see all these patterns, I am the one who designs them. My hands are in love with this job. Gakeitse gore a kebopelotshetlhakampokeeng, kentsekebatla go nnaketswelelahela ha maotoaise a pale go tsamaya. (I don’t know if it’s greed or what, but I still want to continue for as long as my legs can sustain me).”
The weavers import unprocessed wool from South Africa and process it themselves, ending up with products such as tapestries, table cloths and cushion covers.
Mokakawe said that they have no fixed clients but rather individual clientele, most of whom are Caucasian.
