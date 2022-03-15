Under aged boy rapes 52 -year- old man

In an occurrence that left Lekgwapheng ward residents in Molepolole village shocked beyond belief, a 15-year-old schoolboy was caught red-handed sodomizing a 52-year-old deaf and dumb man on Monday night.

The Standard 5 pupil who happens to be the old man’s neighbour is suspected to have realised that the victim was alone at home and then pounced.

The victim’s 18-year-old niece witnessed the traumatizing incident.

Advertisement

The teenager had arrived from a neighbour’s house and proceeded to her uncle’s bedroom to collect a bucket of water only to find that the suspect had inserted his manhood in the victim’s anus.

The girl said she instructed the boy to wait inside the house while she rushed to call the neighbours but the boy fled the scene instead.

It was discovered that the victim sustained injuries as he allegedly had bruises on the face and his nose was bleeding.

Molepolole Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed that the case was reported to them this week on Tuesday afternoon after its occurrence on Monday around 2200hrs.

“ We have arrested the suspect but since he is underage we shall soon release him to his parents. We are still to engage social workers to assist us with investigations before we can suggest if the matter be taken to the court or not,” explained Superintendent Matlho.

Advertisement

Superintendent Matlho advised parents to teach their children to do the right thing and to respect and care for people living with disabilities instead of abusing them.