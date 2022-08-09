Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SURVIVOR: Mototegi

News

‘Somehow I survived!’

By

Published

Passenger relives horror A3 crash that killed 16.

“Piercing screams of dying people and those in pain were the only sounds one could hear in the dark.”

His trembling voice never rising beyond a whisper, this is the narrative of Omphile Sugar Mototegi, one of the lucky survivors of the road accident that claimed 16 innocent lives on Thursday night.

It seems the crash, which occurred at around 7:30pm along the A3 road between Mafungo and Hubona villages (near Sebina Crossing), was caused when a mini-truck bound for Francistown veered into the wrong lane and smashed into an oncoming combi.

Compounding the disaster, following close behind, a second combi was unable to stop in time and ploughed into the wreckage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

26-year-old Mototegi walked away with a scratch to the forehead.

However, while the physical scars will heal with time, the mental trauma will remain with the Senete native until his dying day.

He tells The Voice he was drifting off to sleep when the collision occurred.

“The sad part is that I cannot tell what exactly happened because, after we passed Orapa junction, I dropped my head as I was tired. I only heard a loud bang and everything happened so fast. I found myself outside the combi, with people scattered on the grass,” recalls Mototegi, who works as a conductor on another route but had been on the Maitengwe combi catching a lift back home.

“It was very bad and scary, my sister. People were crying. There was blood and bodies everywhere. I do not want to think about that, it was terrible!”
Describing the carnage that followed, Mototegi, who was in the combi that hit the dyna, reveals the impact of the crash reduced the vehicle to a scrap of mangled metal.

“The whole backseat, boot and roofing was ripped off!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Taken to Nyangabgwe Hospital via ambulance, Mototegi was treated and discharged the same evening.

“I do not even know how I survived,” he adds glumly.

He is already struggling with trauma.

“I am now scared of getting in a car, but there is no how I can get around without using a car. Now when I get into a car, I drop my head so I do not see what is happening,” he says.

A close friend to the Maitengwe combi driver who lost his life in the accident, Mototegi says his immediate focus is on helping bury his mate at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tatitown Acting Superintendent, Modise Kgathang, rubbished rumours circulating online that the death toll had increased from 16 to 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking to The Voice on Wednesday afternoon, the top cop stated, “I can confirm that the numbers are still at 16; 14 who died on the spot and the two who died the following day at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.”

Kgathang did, however, disclose there were still seven individuals hospitilised – two in critical condition, including the driver of the dyna, while the other five were described as stable.

The top cop further revealed that the part of the road where the deadly accident occurred had been fixed [for potholes] a week ago.

The ages of the dead ranged from a three-year-old boy to an old woman of 75.

The deceased came from villages across the country, including: Mmadinare, Maitengwe, Tatisiding, Dukwi, Tsamaya, Thamaga, Kutamogoree and Nkange.

Five foreigners lost their lives in the tragedy, originating from Zimbabwe (three), Congo and Somalia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

State explains reasons for Matsheka’s further detention

In an urgent application filed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Lobatse, Thapelo Matsheka’s, wife, Veronica Matsheka at the Lobatse high Court yesterday, the...

3 days ago

News

High Court condemns Matsheka’s detention

WATCH: In case you missed yesterday’s High Court judgement when Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe ruled against the detention of Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP) Thapelo...

2 days ago

Business

UB produces blended biodiesel

WATCH: A research by the Faculty of Engineering at University of Botswana has produced a blended biodiesel that is said to be much cheaper...

1 day ago

Politics

Vice president embarrassed me – Kgathi

Former Minister of Defence and Botswana Democratic (BDP) Deputy Secretary General, Shaw Kgathi, has thrown his name in the hat for the Secretary General...

12 hours ago

News

Petty criminal spared the rod

WATCH: The Court of Appeal has set aside nine strokes of the cane that were to be administered on petty criminal, Temogo Radidiba (white...

9 hours ago

Latest News

Payless…Pay later

Supermarket launches grocery coupon scheme Payless Supermarket has launched a grocery coupon scheme which will allow customers to buy food commodities on credit and...

12 hours ago

News

Innocence and guilt

Father strangles son then commits suicide A Tutume family have been ripped apart by a suspected murder-suicide which left a little boy dead and...

12 hours ago

News

Good riddance

Kopong ‘hitman’ locked up for a decade An alleged hitman who was hired to kill a teacher in Kopong has been locked up for...

13 hours ago

Politics

A fight for Letlhakeng/Lephephe constituency

BDP MP reports councillor for threat to kill Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Letlhakeng Sub-District Council Chairperson also Councillor for Mantshwabisi, Meshack Tshenyego, has appeared...

12 hours ago
I don't like cricket... but some love it! I don't like cricket... but some love it!

News

I don’t like cricket… but some love it!

Cricket lovers were a happy lot on Tuesday following Zimbabwe’s victory. It was actually breaking news and I immediately thought of my charming Sub...

12 hours ago

News

Killer doctor on the run

Help us find Dr. Rowland A purported Neuro Surgeon Specialist, Dr. Thabo Rowland, is a wanted man. At least 25 people are looking for...

4 hours ago
Advertisement