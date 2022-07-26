Connect with us

Something fishy at the dam
SEARCHING: Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force dive teams

Something fishy at the dam

Police find missing fishermen’s clothes but not bodies

Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force dive teams are continuing to search for the bodies of two missing fishermen suspected to have drowned in Gaborone Dam.

The two allegedly went missing after leaving their homes in Old Naledi on Sunday on a fishing trip to the dam.

The duo aged 31 and 34, never returned home and their relatives reported them missing on Monday night.

A search party was dispatched on Tuesday and their clothes were discovered near the dam.

Acting Officer Commanding number 13 District Superintendent Joubert Kome said the search has only found the two men’s clothes in a plastic bag and a fishing boat stuck inside the deep waters.

“We suspect it is the boat they were using when fishing. Intensive search operation started on Tuesday with the help of colleagues from BDF. The divers searched around the stuck boat but there was no luck. We suspect the boat capsized. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing men in this difficult time. My advice to fishermen is that they must be able to swim in case of an accident. If you don’t have the skills then you run the risk of drowning,” said Kome

