Son arrested for hacking father to death
Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old man of Gabane was allegedly murdered by his 21-year-old son.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday night.
It is alleged that after chopping his father into pieces with an axe, the suspect buried him in a shallow grave in the yard.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Mogoditshane Station Commander Superintendent Russ Letsebe, confirmed the incident.
He said the matter was reported on Friday by concerned neighbours who had not seen nor heard from old man in two day.
He said they got to the deceased’s house they discovered a shallow grave where they suspected the deceased was buried.
“His body was exhumed Friday night. This is a fresh matter. At the moment we do not know what transpired but I can confirm we have arrested the suspect who is the deceased’s son.
Investigations are ongoing and the case is not yet registered before court for his arraignment,” said Letsebe.
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
As part of its contribution towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus, University of Botswana has announced it is developing a portable ventilator.
UB announced this week its intention to develop the ventilator, a very critical device used on patients infected by the deadly contagious virus.
The institute of higher learning says the Faculty of Engineering and Technology is prototyping a ventilator hood, a low technology medical device that enables the increase of air pressure into the hood or helmet to help keep patient’s airways and lungs open to improve oxygen levels.
The development of the ventilators is part of other innovative ideas that the University is undertaking in response to the Coronavirus which has infected 20 people locally resulting in one fatality thus far.
In addition to the ventilators, the school through the same faculty, is developing face shields and masks as part of the response to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, UB says through the Department of Biology Sciences is working with Botswana Harvard Partnership and Botswana National Health Laboratory (BNHL) to increase Covid-19 testing capacity to 2500 per day.
Currently the lab has a capacity to test 500 specimens per day.
Further to these innovative ideas that have been announced, UB scientists are also undertaking research which includes exploring extraction of medicines from indigenous plants used historically as inhalants to open chest airways.
The research by the Faculty of Health Sciences is on medicinal plants such as aromatic plants that have historically been rubbed on the chest to aid breathing.
No Water in Boro
Water shortage puts residents at greater health risk
Fifteen kilometers outside of Maun, residents of Boro 2 have no portable water, the single most important commodity in the prevention of the novel virus Covid19.
They are victims of a policy war between North West District Council (NWDC) and Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) .
Boro 2 is an ungazetted settlement and WUC policy strictly forbids them from servicing such a place.
Ungazetted settlements were the resposibility of the district council but two fateful events took place which changed the fortunes of ungazetted settlements.
Government, under former president, Lt General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, first usurped the mandate of the Department of Water Affairs surreptitiously and replaced them with WUC, which prior to that had been solely servicing cities and towns.
Then, council’s water departments, which hitherto had serviced these ungazetted areas, were phased out leaving WUC as the sole water provider in Botswana.
Their policy however remains unchanged, their mandate does not cover ungazetted settlements.
Ngamiland has a long list of such ungazetted settlements, they make the majority of the district remotest areas.
Speaking to the The Voice Online this morning, WUC Acting General Manager Molaodi Dikgang admitted he was aware of the water crisis in such areas. “As of this morning we are meeting with council officials and are going to tour these areas to assess how we can best assist,” he said. “We only became aware of their situation when alerted by council since in terms of our policy they’re not our mandate,” he said further.
He says they’ll upon assessment, see how they distribute their resources to cover such areas. “Where we run short and have budgetary constraints we expect council to pitch in,” he said and added that as of now they have a total of only six water bowsers.
Reached for comment, Maun Administrative Authority Chairperson Vepaune Moreti could not mask his frustration. “These people when under the authority of council were better assisted. The change in policy has created a crisis and tied our hands,” he said.
Quizzed on whether council has a budget for bousing water to the areas Moreti is adamant that they have none and that even if they did WUC policy restricts them from assisting.
It’s a central government issue according to him. His office, he says, has compiled a list of ungazetted areas and will take WUC on a tour and that’s as far as they can do.
Meanwhile in Boro 2, residents rely on a wellpoint dug in the river and offered to them by a good Samaritan.
Kesiametswe Muanarevo, a resident of the village, told The Voice Online that they skip a day between their accessing the wellpoint which means they can go an entire day without water. “There’s no Jojo tank so we queue up and crowd at the wellpoint. We all touch the pipe with our bare hands. We’ve got no choice,” she said in a lamentation of the conditions that transgress the Covid-19 prevention guidelines
In a recent interview with The Voice Online head of DHMT Dr Kebabonye said a leading cause of diarrhea outbreak in Ngamiland was river water.
There has been an outbreak in January 2020 which affected over 300 children under the age of five and claiming five lives.
As things stand, the Okavango Delta inflow is a week or two from Boro 2.
