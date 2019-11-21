(SONA) Climate change

A five-year-old boy and his 20-month-old brother were swept away by the heavy current of the Shashe River on Tuesday evening.

The body of the five year old was retrieved from the water on Wednesday morning, while the search for his younger siblings continued into the late hours of the day.

In an interview with The Voice, Tatitown Police Station Commander, Superintendent Edward Leposo said they received the report on Tuesday and immediately rushed to the scene.

“From what we gathered, the kids were left alone in the house by their parents who went out to buy school lunch packs,” Leposo said.

He said while the parents were still out, there was a heavy downpour and the kids who they suspect had attempted to follow their parents across the river to the shops could have been caught in the storm.

“After searching for sometime, the elder sibling’s body was found and his parents identified him. It was then that we also learnt that he could have been in the company of his younger sibling because they were left together,” he said.

By 1800hrs on Wednesday evening the search had not yet borne any fruit and was expected to continue on Thursday morning.