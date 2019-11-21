Connect with us

(SONA) Climate change

Published

10 hours ago

on

The Voice Correspondent, Bame Piet, takes a look at the effects of climate change and President Masisi’s State Of the Nation Address (SONA) in response to the prevailing situation.

News

Siblings drown in Shashe River

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

A five-year-old boy and his 20-month-old brother were swept away by the heavy current of the Shashe River on Tuesday evening.

The body of the five year old was retrieved from the water on Wednesday morning, while the search for his younger siblings continued into the late hours of the day.

In an interview with The Voice, Tatitown Police Station Commander, Superintendent Edward Leposo said they received the report on Tuesday and immediately rushed to the scene.

“From what we gathered, the kids were left alone in the house by their parents who went out to buy school lunch packs,” Leposo said.

He said while the parents were still out, there was a heavy downpour and the kids who they suspect had attempted to follow their parents across the river to the shops could have been caught in the storm.

“After searching for sometime, the elder sibling’s body was found and his parents identified him. It was then that we also learnt that he could have been in the company of his younger sibling because they were left together,” he said.

By 1800hrs on Wednesday evening the search had not yet borne any fruit and was expected to continue on Thursday morning.

News

Former Mayor Kgalajwe wanted for child maintenance

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Former Mayor of Francistown, James Kgalajwe, found himself on the wrong side of the law this Tuesday when a warrant of arrest was issued against him by Francistown Magistrate, Chandapiwa Molefi.

Kgalajwe failed to pay the child maintenance of P300.00 for five months which accumulated to P1 500.00; it is an order that started in 2011 on the 31st of December.

He was served with a summons on the 7th of November this year and he failed to avail himself.

“The accused person is not before court and I am not in the position to know why. I apply for his warrant of arrest,” said Prosecutor Mbatshi Mafa.

Magistrate Molefi considered the state’s application and issued the warrant of arrest and the matter has been set to be heard on the 10th of December.

Kgalajwe a long time Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) loyalist, ditched the party for the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) this year towards the general elections.

News

State defies court order in Butterfly case

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) faces possible contempt of court after failing to file and share answering affidavits in urgent bail application of disgraced Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, Wilheminah Mphoeng Maswabi.

On Monday when the case was called as a matter of urgency, the state had asked the presiding judge, Michael Mothobi, to postpone the matter- initially to Wednesday, because they needed time to complete their answering affidavits.

Mothobi granted the state more time and ruled that the state submit their answering affidavits by end of business Tuesday whilst the defence were to submit any additional papers by Wednesday.

The high court judge set the return date for argument on the bail application for today (Friday) at 2.30 PM.

However The Voice is reliably informed that by deadline of this publication (Wednesday) the state had not submitted their answering affidavits.

Efforts to get a comment from the state why they have not submitted their affidavit were futile as the DPP Deputy Director, Enerst Mosate, failed to revert as he had promised. His phone later rang unanswered.

His colleague, Priscilla Israel’s phone was also off as she was said to be outside the country trailing the accounts alleged to be hosting the alleged looted funds.

In an interview with a tight lipped source they said “the State are in a state of panic. They do not know how to counter those affidavits from the very banks they alleged the monies were transferred to. Should Butterfly prove that the said accounts do not exist its game over for the state.”

Another source said “the BOB Governor rubbished the claims of such amounts being looted. I am also aware that he has been trying to get affidavits from the DCEC but they refused to give him documents to support their claims so they are chasing a dead horse if BOB is not with them on this one.”

Butterfly had approached the court after she obtained affidavits from former President Ian Khama, Absa bank and Nedbank South Africa quashing claims that she had accounts and business dealings with them.

She said she was denied bail by an earlier judge of false evidence.

She is accused of Financing terrorism, false declaration of passport and possession of unexplained property.

