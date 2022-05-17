It is fast becoming the second city’s go-to chill spot, especially at the weekends when the venue is packed.

Waterhole Bar at The Francistown Club is arguably Ghetto’s most popular entertainment hub, both in terms of security and vibe.

It has found the perfect balance, appealing to those in the mood to party as well as those after a more laidback atmosphere.

The management, in collaboration with Essential Sounds, have just added to the fun with the weekly Soulful Sunday hosted by OT.

The event offers an alternative to Jazz, which has become the dominant genre on Sundays in recent years.

Craving something different, then Waterhole has you covered – and guess what?

It’s absolutely free!