Speak up Ruth!
After her controversial exit from the civil service, former Permanent Secretary, Ruth Maphorisa’s emotional letter was posted on social media at the start of the year.
This signaled to many that the lady was about to spill more beans. However, that has not been the case and she has since gone deafeningly quiet.
Shaya is wondering if you were threatened or you are naturally a shy, quiet individual who keeps things to herself.
Once you have cooled, please invite Shaya for a no blows barred interview.
You know I like the juicy stuff!
A burning passion
Gifted young student wins university challenge
20-year old University of Botswana (UB) student, Ludo Ntshiwa etched her name into the history books last week, becoming one of the privileged few to win the CEDA/DBSA University Challenge.
The Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning scholar scooped a staggering P350, 000 courtesy of Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
The money will go towards implementing her successful business idea, using waste to produce Bio-mas briquettes.
The University Challenge, which marked three years in existence this year, is the outcome of the World Federation of Development Finance Institutions (WFDFI) 3rd Joint CEO Forum held in Gaborone in 2017.
The challenge calls upon the youth of Botswana, specifically those enrolled with institutions of higher learning, to come up with implementable solutions to issues affecting the country.
Cheerful from emerging as a winner, a beaming Ntshiwa shares with Voice Reporter, KABELO ADAMSON her passion for seeing her idea come to fruition.
Q. Firstly, congratulations on winning this year’s University Challenge.
A. Thank you, I am really excited because I honestly wasn’t expecting to win.
But now that I have won, I am trying to find ways of establishing the business and thinking outside the box.
Q. Was it for the first time you entered the competition? What influenced you to take part?
A. Yes, it was the first time.
I saw the challenge being advertised on social media but never really followed it much.
I followed more closely at the end when the top ten was being chosen and I looked at the ideas and proposals and realised that I too as a Motswana can do something of that sort.
So, I decided to try my luck!
I went on the Internet, did some research and submitted my own proposal.
Q. How confident were you of winning?
A. Well, at first I didn’t imagine myself winning because it was really busy on my side due to schoolwork and assignments.
It was hard dividing the time.
Even the research I did wasn’t really sufficient.
I just did a proposal from the research I have carried out and submitted.
Q. Share your idea with us?
A. I proposed Bio-mas briquettes – they are an energy source used as heat and they function as charcoal but are made from waste material unlike charcoal.
After testing a few of my samples, I noticed that they are actually much better than charcoal because they burn for longer and don’t produce much smoke when burning.
Also since they are made from waste they are really affordable – 1kg will cost P4.50.
Q. And how viable is the proposal?
A. It is viable in the sense that there is a market for briquettes looking at the industries that need this kind of product.
We have breweries, plastic industries, ceramic industries and textiles – even the street vendors who sell food along the roads could make use of this product.
I am still exploring the market because I think there is a huge potential for briquettes locally.
Q. You mentioned you are studying Urban and Regional Planning. Your proposal seems linked to that?
A. There is some relation because some of the modules that I undertake are more skewed towards that.
For example, I did Land Management and Infrastructure Planning where we were taught on how to dispose waste and how waste affects the environment.
So I was very much exposed to issues of waste and environment and from that I managed to think along those lines of how we can dispose waste in an environmentally friendly manner.
Q. Now that you have won the money, how soon can we expect to see the project up and running?
A. Well, I was thinking of implementing it then and there but I was looking at the fact that this is my final year.
Yes I have got the money but that does not necessarily mean I should abandon school.
My parents have advised me to complete my studies first without other distractions so that next year I can start the business without any other hindrance.
I did mention that I need input capital, which is more than P350, 000.
I need around P34, 000 extra to implement the idea.
As I am still studying, I am thinking of a way to raise that amount.
Q. You feel this is the right amount to kick-start the business?
A. Yes, because when I calculate my financials show that most money is consumed by rent and other miscellaneous stuff.
So if I can just find a plot then I don’t have to deal with rentals.
The prize money is P300, 000 and since you are a female, you won P50, 000 extra as way to encourage female entrepreneurship in the country.
Q. Do you feel women are not given enough platforms to express themselves?
A. Botswana is making efforts because in the past there were no such platforms for women to express themselves.
But now we have the likes of Women in Engineering Botswana, Women in Energy and, even though it just a few, the country is trying to create platforms.
But I don’t think it’s enough because there are more women out there.
Q. As a child, what did you dream of doing with your life?
A. Growing up I was a creative young mind and I guess I have faced reality from a very young age that whatever you can be in life is determined by your level of knowledge.
Although you can be whatever you want, you have to set achievable goals.
For me, from a young age I have always been into Arts and Design and was getting awards at school.
This is the reason why I chose the course that I am currently doing.
Q. Looking at some of the ideas from other contestants, would you say yours is indeed the best?
A. (Laughs) Oh well, I know two or three ideas which I thought were good.
I felt these two ideas were good but I think the problem with other contestants was that they were more focused on explaining the processes of their ideas but did not concentrate on the business part of the project, which was their main undoing. Others failed because of the required input capital; one said she needed a capital of P35 million!
Q. Do you feel the local youth come up with original solutions or just copy from other countries?
A. When we look at other countries and the fact that countries are different in terms of development, it is always going to be a challenge to implement an idea which has for example worked in China.
Even factors like population play a key role in terms of the ideas.
Q. What can you say about the CEDA/DBSA University Challenge?
A. To be honest, it is a good initiative in the sense that it promotes entrepreneurship in the country because most people have a mindset of going to school, getting a degree, graduating and finding a job.
They end up getting disappointed because of lack of jobs and life can be devastating.
But if you have a mindset of doing something for yourself, you can work something out in your life.
CEDA has created that platform for young people and I hope it can continue with the initiative for the benefit of more people out there.
Q. Away from school, how do you relax?
A. I find it easy to relax by playing games with friends, mostly engaging games.
I avoid going to parties and clubs.
I find it very entertaining to have a games night and play games with friends or watch movies.
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are you up to this weekend?
A. It’s my birthday this Friday.
I don’t know, maybe some people close to me will take me somewhere but so far I don’t have any plans.
But on Saturday we have an outing with friends, I am not sure if that’s part of the birthday celebrations!
YAMAs set for April
Nominees to be unveiled next week
The wait is finally over. Despite the rumour mill suggesting they might not happen, the date for one of Botswana entertainment’s most celebrated nights, the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) has finally been set.
The radio station announced this year’s date for the night of glitz and glam will be April 25.
Additionally, the nominees for the awards, which are now in their sixth year running, will be released next Wednesday.
Catching up with Voice Entertainment, the station’smanager, Kelly Ramputswa was quick to squash any talk of the YAMAs being cancelled.
“We have just moved it by a couple of months. I don’t know why people would suggest there will be no awards. There is an explanation for the delay; we, as Yarona FM, celebrate 20 years since we first went on air. So we wanted to have a YAMAs experience that reflects just that, our 20 years in the industry,” she explained in a brief interview.
The station manager, who refused to share the budget for the event, further declared, “We wanted to go bigger and better so we had to wait and plan this out perfectly.”
Pundits have pointed to 2019 as a relatively quiet year for local music, lacking in any major hits.
It remains to be seen whoYarona FM select as the top achievers.
Ramputswa further confirmed this year’s editionwill maintain the same categories.
She also revealed that this time around they have decided to stick with a local MC for the night.
Last year, the main attraction- who was to famously have troubles with her outfit – was South African TV starBonangMatheba, who hosted the awards alongside Yarona FM presenter,King Bee (LeungoPitse).
Some of the big names expected to feature in the nominees list include: Ban T, Veezo View, MMP Family, ATI, Ski Mask, Ozi F Teddy, DJ Kuchi, Amantle Brown and Shabba Stele to name but a few.
A night of gospel
Apostle Mokoena, Tshepo Lesole, KTM Choir to star
In an evening that promises Gospel glee, Tyrannus Apostolic Church, which opened its doors in Botswana last December, is set to host a show called ‘Saturday night with Apostle Simon Mokoena’.
The show will be held on March 28 at the Maitisong Theatre.
The audience can look forward to performances from church choirs, KTM choir,TshepoLesole as well as the man himself NtateMokoena.
With 10 gospel albums under his belt, the charismatic leader told Voice Entertainment his up-coming show is an event for all Batswana.
“I am of the view that collaborations, partnerships and talent mentoring can get us as Africans far. So this is not my event, it not my church’s event, it is an event for all of us,” he declared.
The church, which boasts four branches in Botswana and has a presencein all nine South African provinces, has a following of over a million worshippers.
“We have decided to bring on board TshepoLesole, who has amassed great respect in the Gospel world. There will also be a mass choir from KTM choir who will lead the performances on the night,” continued Mokoena.
The revered Apostle announced he intends to cover songs from all his albums on the night, including hits such as‘SedibaSela’, ‘Hake Kgunama’, ‘When I remember’ and ‘Ha Ntate a le teng’.
Touching on his spiritual journey, Mokoena revealed it began in the small village of QwaQwa in the Free State, South Africa, where he went to fast for 40 days and nights emulating Jesus Christ in the desert.
Tickets for the event are on sale for P300.
