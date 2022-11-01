Spencer Mogapi exits Sunday Standard newsroom

The editor of The Telegraph Newspaper and Deputy editor at Sunday Standard, Spencer Mogapi has left the newsroom after 25 years of deadlines and headlines.

In a statement released today and signed by Sunday Standard Editor Outsa Mokone, the board of Tsodilo Services, Publishers of Sunday Standard and The Telegraph newspapers announced that Mogapi has relieved himself of editorial responsibilities in the two publications.

According to the statement from the board, Mogapi has been redeployed to the new responsibilities at group level.

It further states that the decision was made following his request to pursue his other interests. However, Mogapi will continue to sit on the Tsodilo Services Board and to write his weekly column,The Watchdog, in the Sunday Standard.

‘I’m ready to move on to other things. I’ve long asked my colleagues to release me. The announcement was a culmination of a long drawn process of withdrawing myself from the newsroom which I confess can be addictive,’ said Spencer in a brief interview with The Voice.