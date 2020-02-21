Entertainment
Sports family fun day
Founders of Francistown Taekwondo Academy, Belinda Mokgosi and Lerato Oratile have organised a Sports Family Fun Day at John Mackenzie School Ground on 29th February.
There will be five-a-side for football lovers, badminton, rugby and taekwondo.
Registration for all sports codes is P500 save for taekwondo which is free.
According to Mokgosi, who’s also a taekwondo coach, the event is meant to raise funds for the academy.
Other activities include a colour run, aerobics and skipping rope.
Tickets are available at JMS and Roots of Africa at P75 for adults and P50 kids.
The fun starts at 08:00 until 17:00.
Entertainment
More-fire for Mao-fit
More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.
The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.
“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.
The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.
“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.
Business
Reaching for an artistic dream
Man makes a living through cartoon murals
A bad performance in BGCSE exams did not deter a determined young man of Mahalapye from reaching for his dreams.
Insisted of wallowing in self-pity, Thapelo Dipatane decided to use his God given talent to eek out a living.
His work has however since become a hit with pre-schools where he freely expresses himself through impressive cartoon murals on walls.
“Art has always been a part of me. When I started I was with Thapong Visual Arts Centre in 2006, but I have since branched out on my own,” Dipatane has explained.
His big break at Thapong Visual Arts Centre, which has served as a springboard to his successful career presented itself soon after high school.
And now he is grateful that finally he is able to pay the bills through his talent.
His first major art project was at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone in 2010 and since then he has been busy with art.
“I have always felt art is what I want to do my whole life and it’s the path that I have always wanted to take from the beginning,” he says, adding that unfortunately the local curriculum does not allow for the recognition of talents from learners at the early stages of education for purposes of nurturing.
“When you are at a primary school, you will be asked as a learner what you want to become, and many will say a teacher, nurse, doctor and so forth but it is not everyone who wants a career in those main stream professions,” he said as he highlighted the need to tweak the curriculum and make it inclusive.
The 36-year- old artist is of the view that technical education should be promoted and encouraged in schools, all the way from lower schools.
He says if artisan subjects could be introduced at primary school level, many children would grown up to become successful individuals even if they do not excel in academics.
While many in his profession prefer producing artworks for sale, Dipatane has chosen a different path by specializing in painting cartoon murals on the walls of nursery schools.
“I chose that career path because there is a lot of pre-schools coming up and right now I can confidently tell you that I have a captive market, although like in any other business there are some challenges,” he said
Entertainment
Bossing the boys
At the age of 39, Botsalo Mosimanewatlala is pushing the boundaries as an assistant referee.
Determined, talented and highly qualified, during her 12-year career Mosimanewatlala has officiated at some of the biggest domestic football matches in the men’s game, both in the Premier League and the Mascom Top8.
Internationally, she has travelled the world, taking charge of the All Africa Games final on more than one occasion.
Voice Sport’s TSHEPO KEHIMILE sat down with the reserved Molepolole-born lass as she shares her experiences on the field.
Q. Thank you for agreeing to meet. Briefly tell us about yourself?
A. Thanks for the interview. My name is Botsalo Mosimanewatlala and I was born and raised in Molepolole in Goo Maoto ward.
Q. And when did your passion for sports develop?
A. My love for sports started when I was at primary school.
I took part in athletics and I was really good at it.
It continued up until my senior level when I went on to further my studies at Naledi Brigade and Gaborone Technical College (GTC) doing a Diploma in Accounting.
Q. Take us through your refereeing career. When and how did it start?
A. To be honest my refereeing career did not start willingly.
I was still pursuing athletics as a long-distance runner but I sustained a major injury which forced me to stop running for a year.
Unfortunately, when I returned I could not reach the same level as before.
To keep fit I started training with referees who conducted their training sessions at the University of Botswana Stadium.
They asked me to join them and that was the start of everything – it was back in 2008.
Q. Refereeing remains a male-dominated profession, especially locally. Why did you decide to take it up?
A. Yes, refereeing is a male-dominated field in our local ranks.
But I told myself that I could not fail because men were able to do it.
Even, when I was doing athletics, I was the only woman running long distances among men and I did very well scooping a series of medals along the way.
Hence I believed that I could be a successful referee one day.
Q. As an aspirant referee, who was your role model?
A. I grew up watching the likes of Orebotse Kekobang, Fido Ramatlhaku and Yvonne Letota who were impressive at the time I was still new to refereeing.
I learned quite a lot from them and I really loved how they did their work.
At that time, Letota was the only woman accredited by FIFA and I attended various matches she officiated so that I might learn one or two things about refereeing.
Q. What refereeing qualifications do you hold?
A. I have acquired so many qualifications as a referee!
But I only got to be accredited as a FIFA assistant referee in 2011, which proved a prosperous year for me.
Later that same year, I was called to officiate at the COSAFA Women’s Championship in Zimbabwe.
As a rookie I proved my worth and participated in the tournament until it reached the semi-final stage.
In 2012, I was called-up again to the prestigious Women Championships in Cameroon and did well.
Then I was on duty again at the All Africa Games held in Mozambique and got the opportunity to officiate at the finals.
I went on to another Women Championship in Equatorial Guinea and finished at the quarter-finals.
In 2013, I was called for a Confederation of African Federation (CAF) Elite B course in Egypt.
Then I went to Congo, Brazzaville for the All Africa Games, again officiating in the final.
And finally in 2015, I did my Elite A referees course. From 2016 till to date, I have been on CAF and FIFA Elite A courses.
Q. What would you say is the hardest match you have ever been involved in?
A. It has to be the 2017 Mascom Top 8 semi-final encounter between Jwaneng Galaxy and Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
Galaxy were leading for most of the game by a single goal but Chiefs scored a late equaliser to force extra time.
The tempo increased; it was very tense!
Internationally, it’s the 2018 Algarve Cup in Portugal; the match was between Portugal and Brazil.
It was a semi-final and both teams were desperate to get to the final.
Mind you the European ladies do not play like us – they play with high intensity thus as referees we have to be on point.
Q. Take us through your biggest achievements as a referee?
A. In that particular Mascom Top8 match I officiated, I received a Top Assistant Referee accolade at the Mascom Top8 Awards Ceremony.
On the international stage, I am proud that I’m now a World Cup candidate.
I’m patiently waiting for that time to come and make my debut at the World Cup – nobody in the country has ever reached that stage before!
Q. What are some of the challenges you face as a female referee?
A. There are so many challenges that we face as female referees.
In most cases it’s the use of vulgar language from the players and the fans.
We always try to ignore it but these words get to our hearts!
I remember a time when I was officiating a match and the supporters were saying I should go back home and feed the children as people have not yet accepted that women can be referees as well.
Q. You are on the cusp of turning 40 – what do you still hope to achieve in the game?
A. I have achieved a lot in my career as an assistant referee and I am proud of my achievements but I still want to see myself at the World Cup rubbing shoulders with the big boys.
I would also jump at the chance to officiate at the Olympics if the opportunity presents itself.
Q. Away from refereeing, what do you do on the side?
A. As far as I am concerned, my focus is only refereeing.
I have never worked nor done anything besides refereeing.
Q. How do you survive on a referee’s wage?
A. I do not survive only on referees wage because it is not enough.
Fortunately there is immense support that I get from my family to be able to survive.
Q. How do you rate the standard of refereeing in the country?
A. I believe the standard of refereeing in the country is stagnant and that is caused by the poor status of our league.
If we could have teams competing at CAF tournaments consistently we could be having referees extracted from our country to officiate in big games internationally, hence the standard would improve.
Q. What do you think can be done to groom young referees locally?
A. That one depends on every individual, what each one of them wants in terms of being a good referee.
But I believe something can be done to help them by showing the importance of learning how to be competent referees.
Furthermore, there has to be continuity when it comes to attending of courses.
In our instance, we always see different faces every course.
Q. Have you ever made a bad call in a game? Tell us more.
A. [Laughing] We are human and are bound to make mistakes.
In my case I recently did a mistake when I was officiating the 2019/20 Mascom Top8 semi-final match between Township Rollers and BDF XI.
When the match started we noticed that the kits clashed a bit but the game went ahead anyway.
When I was supposed to signal the ball in Rollers favour, I gave it to BDF instead.
However, I flagged to the referee to change my decision because the ball had not been played yet!
Another common mistake made by referees is for offside.
In my case it was during a league match between BDF XI and Orapa United at Otse Sports Complex.
It was drizzling a bit and I lost concentration, closing my eyes for a split second.
In that very moment, the Orapa United striker had already passed and I flagged him for offside.
But when we went to half-time I was told that I made a bad call as it was not offside.
I admitted my mistake because of the rain and lapse in concentration.
Q. What do you do in your spare time?
A. I am always home during my spare time.
I do not like going out unnecessarily.
However, sometimes I visit my family in Molepolole.
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what have you got planned?
A. As referees, we always focus on the match we will be officiating and start to prepare ourselves mentally for that particular encounter.
We are only told which game we’ll be officiating on Thursday.
More-fire for Mao-fit
Reaching for an artistic dream
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Gorilla in the Zoe
War at BEPA?
Slow down Kast
DJ Easy vs Fresh
DJ Deuce for Bulawayo
Sports family fun day
Kamo Mphela live
ATI at united lounge
The life changing concert dates announced
Maun ready to rock
The art times add colour to Maun
Eric’s off to Benin
Celeb edition with Ms Abbey
Bossing the boys
Three cuts above the rest
Local is lekker!
Time to strike!
You will hang by the neck until you die
DPP resuscitates 15 year ‘cold’ murder case
Mother-of-seven survives axe-attack
Montshiwa’s murder trial yet to start
DIS loses case against Sebina brothers
Tshekedi takes Matsheka to task
IDM’s Richard Malikongwa and Dr Onalenna Seitio-Kgokgwe receive top awards
Police discourage withdrawal of GBV cases
Son of BDP women’s wing SG accused of forging DIS boss signature
A racist at the pulpit?
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
Kasale-Kabango spiirt of charity lives on
Seduke denies Khama and Kgosi links
GU push Miscellaneous to the basement
BDP MPs slammed for snubbing civil society budget debate
Face the music
A ticking time bomb!
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Sports family fun day
War at BEPA?
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
IDM’s Richard Malikongwa and Dr Onalenna Seitio-Kgokgwe receive top awards
-
News3 days ago
Police discourage withdrawal of GBV cases
-
News3 days ago
Son of BDP women’s wing SG accused of forging DIS boss signature
-
News2 days ago
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
War at BEPA?
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Kamo Mphela live
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Gorilla in the Zoe