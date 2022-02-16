Connect with us

DIS BOSS: Magosi

>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD

Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police have not arrested any of the seven gunmen involved.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Knight Molosiwa said they were still on a manhunt for the, “Seven dangerous and armed men,’ who cracked the businessman’s skull and made away with P14 000 at his business just before closing time.

WHO DUNNIT?

“We received a report at around 02.30 on January, 16th, 2022 that there was a robbery at the complex. The robbers made away with P 14, 700 cash and no arrests have been made so far,” said Molosiwa who went on to confirm that the 38-year -old man was seriously injured on the head.

Meanwhile the wife of the businessman (names known to this publication) has indicated that her husband was still in intensive care unit battling for his life.

“ I would not want to talk to the media about the incident as I prefer to focus on my husband’s health as he recovers from the life threatening head injuries,” she said

However sources close to incident have suggested that the businessman was also a Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) agent and the attack was part of an ongoing fierce battle within the Directorate on Intelligence Services for control of the divided spy agency by two rival factions.

“There is a crisis at the DIS. There are divisions or factions within the security service and there is a lot that is happening behind closed doors. Soldiers are up against new recruits and that attack was meant to send a strong message to civilians and newbies who are seen to be taking over the agency to tread carefully,” said the source who went on to reveal that the businessman was attacked when he had just returned from an ‘unspecified covert Government assignment in Mozambique.’

“This was no ordinary robbery and a lot of people’s lives are at risk because of personal vendettas within the DIS,” said the source.

A family member who asked for his identity not to be revealed for fear of victimisation expressed concern at the slow pace at which the police were seemingly working to arrest suspects,
“Security agents should by now be able to tell the family what happened or at least they should have made an attempt to find out. They have not done that still and we are justified to suspect that there must be something deeper than what is in the public domain. His head injuries were too deep and he was in a coma for days,” revealed the worried family member.

Meanwhile DIS Public relations officer Robert Edward promised to get back to this reporter but not only failed to do so but also decided not to answer his phone after that.

