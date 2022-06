Despite the rampant squatting in Mogoditshane, Chairman of the Kweneng Landboard, Kgang Kgang, says he is confident that the 140 000 land applications will be dealt with within the set time frame.

Despite the rampant squatting in Mogoditshane, Chairman of the Kweneng Landboard, Kgang Kgang, says he is confident that the 140 000 land applications will be dealt with within the set time frame.