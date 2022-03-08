News
SSG officer commits suicide
Botswana Police Service’s Special Support Group (SSG) officer who killed himself with a pellet gun will be buried this Saturday in Bobonong.
The 46-year-old Sub Inspector Patrick Tukishi who was based at Maruapula Camp was in the SWAT unit working as a Paramedic.
He allegedly shot himself in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the SSG residential parking lot inside his car.
Tukishi was investigated by Central Police in connection with a hit and run incident that occurred on the 19th of February along Nyerere road by Maruapula traffic lights.
He allegedly hit a pedestrian and fled but his car number plate was found at the scene.
The pedestrian is recuperating at Princess Marina Referral Hospital.
According to a colleague who preferred not to be named, Tukishi gave the police a false statement under oath.
He had claimed he was not driving the car on the fateful day and said he had left it at the garage for service, something, which police investigations had revealed, was not true.
Police had also found out that he had taken the car to the garage for penal beating after the accident to conceal evidence.
Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube said they suspect the officer used his personal gun to commit suicide.
He said the matter was still under investigations.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News3 weeks ago
Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi
-
News5 days ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
Bloody Monday
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Galaxy go again
-
News1 month ago
DNA Results change dad’s fate
-
News3 weeks ago
Another victim in Molepolole shooting incident dies
-
News4 weeks ago
Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death