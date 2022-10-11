Connect with us

Standard 7 classroom gutted by fire
Examinations got off to a burning start this week at Mogonono Primary School in Kweneng District as mysterious fires gutted down one of the Standard 7 classrooms.

On Tuesday morning, just a day before commencement of Primary School Leaving Examinations, one of the teachers who had just reported for duty at 7:30 am received a report from some students about a burning classroom.

The teacher then alerted other staff members and they rushed to the classroom where they found the classroom burning.

“What’s surprising is that the school is not electrified, as we could have suspected it was an electric fault. One might also question why a Standard 7 classroom at a crucial exam time,” wondered a superstitious teacher who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals.

“The school staff managed to put out the fire, though it had burnt the revision papers for the past examinations as well as textbooks,” she added.

Although he was reluctant to shed more light on the fire incident, Molepolole Police Station Commander Superintendent Benedict Matlho, briefly told this publication that they were still undertaking investigations and awaiting explanation from the school authorities.

He however revealed that the books that were kept inside the classroom storeroom were burnt to ashes and that, luckily enough, there were no injuries reported.

