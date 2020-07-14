Business
Stanlib Botswana transforms into Vunani Fund Managers
JSE financial services group – Vunani Limited (“Vunani”)have announced the brand launch of Vunani Fund Managers Botswana.
The new brand signals completion of its acquisition of STANLIB Botswana from Liberty Holdings in January 2020.
Vunani owns 60% of Vunani Fund Managers Botswana, with the remaining 40% held by management and strategic equity partners.
This marks the group’s second transaction involving an established financial services platform in the SADC region in the last 12 months, following the acquisition of the MMI insurance business in eSwatini in December 2019.
Vunani Fund Managers Botswana is a multi-specialist asset manager with P4.3 billion (c.R5.6 billion) assets under management.
The company manages four retail unit trusts: Vunani Money Market Fund, Vunani Income Fund, Vunani Managed Prudential Fund and Vunani Equity Fund.
It also manages equity, fixed interest and global assets on behalf of institutional clients.
The company name Vunani is a nguni name meaning ‘harvest’ and inspires the diligent nurturing of an integrated range of innovative products and services, in order to deliver consistent, positive yield for clients in line with their financial objectives, appetite and scale.
Managing Director, Thabo Moipolai, says the management team has a proven track record in Botswana, which was a major driver of the acquisition by Vunani, and the team looks forward to strengthening its credentials as part of the Vunani group.
“As we embark on our next chapter under the Vunani brand, the expertise and reach of a diversified pan African financial services group will bulwark and augment the company’s reputation and achievements in Botswana” he adds.
Vunani Group Chief Executive Officer, Butana Khoza, says it is pleasing to see the group’s SADC strategy gain traction and momentum, adding African financial services businesses closely aligned to Vunani’s existing South African strategy into the Vunani fold.
He says, “It heralds a new era in the Vunani story, one we believe will soon be recognized for its tenacity and resilience.”
Vunani Limited was established in 1998 and has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town South Africa.
In addition, its associated businesses have operations in Blantrye (Malawi), Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Mbabane (eSwatini) and now Gaborone (Botswana).
This financial service platform has over 500 employees across the continent.
Vunani Limited is quoted on the main board of the JSE and dual listed on the A2X alternative exchange.
Sponsored ads
Stanlib Botswana transforms into Vunani Fund Managers
Missing woman’s body found under the bed
Runaway woman in court for stealing by false pretences
No solution in sight for fuel crisis
BAMB to pay farmers close to P400 million
State House gobbles additional P10million in renovations
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
State House gobbles additional P10million in renovations
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
The dating game
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
On the money trail
No solution in sight for fuel crisis
What would Seretse say?
A mokoro poler’s cry
BAMB to pay farmers close to P400 million
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
-
News5 days ago
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
-
News5 days ago
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
-
Business5 days ago
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
-
Business5 days ago
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
-
News4 days ago
State House gobbles additional P10million in renovations
-
News6 days ago
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing