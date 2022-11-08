‘Stay put in case you’re crazy!’

The 20-year-old man accused of killing his little sister and burning her corpse will remain behind bars as prosecution await feedback from his recent psychiatric assessment.

Appearing before Maun Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, murder suspect, Ogona Tlhabologang, was told the results of his mental assessment, carried out on 20th October, were expected to be ready in two weeks.

“We are waiting for the report from the psychologist, which we anticipate in two weeks. We have also not received the forensic report. The investigations are still ongoing. The accused person is remanded in custody, we are still opposing his bail. We believe that there will be progress in the next mention,” Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) representative, Universe Kabecha, assured court.

For his part, appearing surprisingly relaxed considering the storm that surrounds him, Tlhabologang enquired when his case would be going to trial.

He was informed by Magistrate Thebetsile Mulalo this would only happen when all requirements have been fulfilled.

The young man stands accused of butchering his 12-year-old sister to death on the night of Sunday 4th September.

It is said that earlier in the day, Thabologang travelled to Maun from his residence in Boro. At the family home, he reportedly demanded his sister stay in the same hut as him, taking her away from her heavily pregnant older sister, who was responsible for her care since their parents were away in Gumare.

The following morning, when the pregnant sibling went to wake the child up to prepare for school, Thabologang allegedly lied that she had already left. To clear her suspicions, she went to the school to check but was told her sister had not turned up.

After a two-day search, the youngster’s charred corpse was found by her dad, Lemponye Montsheki, 38, in the bush a short distance from their home at Sedie ward.

It is whispered Thabologang has since confessed to chopping his sibling’s head open with a hoe, before burning her body, along with all her books, clothes and blankets, to destroy evidence.

Rumours are also rife the young man may have raped his little sister and killed her to cover up the act. However, no such charge has been laid against him.

He is due back in court on 14th November for status update.