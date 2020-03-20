Entertainment
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.
The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.
It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.
1st annual red carpet
Believe Again Foundation will on April 25th host the first of many Red Carpet events at Cresta Thapama Hotel.
The Women Empowerment Dinner will be graced by motivational speakers P.K Chiseni (Founder of Precious Things), Janine Naicker (Entrepreneur), Dr Mompati (Founder Riverside Hospital) and Wandipa Nyeku (Attorney and Founder of Nyeku Legal Practices).
Women are urged to dress to impress and join other women from 5pm till 10pm.
A ticket is P250.
Sex Pest MP
An opposition Member of Parliament from the central district is likely to be hit by a scandal soon if he doesn’t change his behavior because his rivals are threatening to expose his dirty laundry.
The MP is reportedly a sex pest who cannot keep his trousers zipped.
In fact he has employed one of his girls to work at his parliamentary office as an assistant while trying to find jobs for the rest of his groupie.
Be warned that Sh*t is about to go down Mr!
Ministers and fake Facebook accounts
Shaya has been called names in the past for my intrusiveness or so they say-I like to think I am just a friendly neighbor so when a little birdie shared this information I really did not know how to describe this character.
Information reaching Shaya, with receipts has exposed how a former minister who lost bitterly has gone on an onslaught to de-campaign the new Minister even going to the extent of engaging boys in the hood to open pseudo Facebook accounts to spread malicious content against this Minister.
Whilst I don’t know which name to use to describe this low life behaviour from the loser, Shaya’s question would be, why not face your nemesis like a man sir?
I thought you had the balls! Anyway let’s see who throws in the first real punch boys!
