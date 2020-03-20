‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe

Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.

The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.

It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.