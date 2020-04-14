News
Step down
•NURSES, MEDIA UNIONS CALL ON GOVT TO FIRE TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS
In a strong worded letter of demand the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has called on government to with immediate effect dismiss the Director of Health and Wellness Malaki Tshipayagae from work
The call was made after the announcement by the Minister of Health and Wellness Lemogang kwape that Botswana as of April 9th 2020 registered seven new cases of COVID-19 positive persons, one of whom was a nurse who was part of the team that screened members of parliament who attended the extra ordinary seating on Wednesday.
This nurses union argued that the Director had blundered by exposing members of parliament, parliament staff, media as well as the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi to possibly contacting corona virus.
BONU believes that through the Minister and the Director MoH has not been following its own set rules.
“The Ministry of Health and Wellness through its director and Minister has been preaching on the importance of short meetings (2 hours), few people (less than 10), staying home, 1 m distance rule as well as touching of face, These measures apply to everyone including the leadership of the country,” a press statement signed by the BONU President Obonolo Rahube reads in part.
The statement further states that, “The Director of Health Dr. Malaki Tshipayagae must step down as he is unfit to lead under the trying times like this and he has failed to protect the parliament including the President of this nation.”
Last week the union slapped Government with an intention to sue citing mistreatment of health workers.
Government in response had since resorted to a mandatory isolation of nurses from their families during the period.
Meanwhile President of Botswana Media allied workers Union (BOMAWU), Phillimon Mmeso also shares the same sentiments.
Some of the journalists who were on duty have also been exposed and have since been advised to go on self-imposed quarantine.
“We are disappointed with the Ministry of Health officials for exposing a lot of people including the media workers to VOCID -19 by recklessly deploying someone who was from the red zone to test MPs. It is clear that there is a severe drought of thinking at the committee spearheading the pandemic and we call on the President to replace them with immediate effect,” Mmeso said.
News
MPs in the Money….Again
Public react to MPs 10 percent allowance increment
Despite earning close to P40, 000 a month – including a massive pay rise last April – the country’s Members of Parliament (MP) have long complained about a lack of transport when carrying out their constituency duties.
At Tuesday’s General Assembly, their grievances were answered as it was announced all MPs would receive a 10 percent salary increment to cover their travel allowances.
With the country currently locked in a momentous struggle to contain the killer coronavirus – a struggle that has left many wondering how they will feed their families in the upcoming weeks – the timing of this news was greeted with scorn by many, as The Voice’s KABELO ADASON discovered when he took to the streets of Gaborone on Thursday afternoon.
Tshepho Lebentlele, Telecom Technician
I think this is completely unfair. Right now I don’t have any money; as you can see I came here to take groceries on credit and somebody out there is getting an increase and that is not fair. I came all the way from Lobatse and was given a permit which will expire today just to come and get groceries on credit here in Gaborone because I have ran out of money and MPs have the audacity to increase their allowances – sies man!
Chuma Khawulani, Self-employed
I don’t see a problem with this because to use a personal car for official purposes, you will be using a family property. Effectively the car would not be yours alone; MPs should have official cars they use to perform their official duties. So personally, I’m fine with the 10 percent travel allowance because they will be working, given that they will be using that money to carry out their official duties for the good of their constituents.
Gadimorome Thophego, Security Systems worker
For me I think it is unnecessary to give them 10 percent as an allowance because at this moment in time the focus should be on fighting Covid-19 virus. Right now we are working but there is no protective clothing, it is just us! Honestly, I don’t see any reason for the increment, because right now more resources should be channeled towards defeating the virus. Also I think this issue of six months of State of Emergency was unnecessary. We should have looked at the 28 days of Extreme Social Distancing and see how the situation turns out and then make a decision after that.
Karabo Lekgasa, 41, Security Guard
Well for me, I don’t think it should have been that way. So many businesses have closed yet we are expecting companies to pay salaries of their employees come month end. Where is the money going to come from when MPs are getting increments? We should have waited before making increments. Instead the focus should be on what we are going to do with those who are working as well as those who are unemployed.
News
Callous cops
Our police officers are an overzealous lot.
They have this ‘better than thou’ attitude and are seemingly desperate to always have their presence felt, especially by harassing and intimidating the masses.
The worst, however, are anti-riot police officers better known as Orobai (the ones that beat up). They really do their best to live up to their indigenous name whenever on duty!
As the lockdown continues, they have again forced their way into the spotlight, firstly because they seem to think they are immune to Covid-19 and secondly for harassing people unnecessarily. I was their victim on Saturday – I will get to that shortly.
They man the roadblocks without masks and no water to wash their hands yet regular washing of hands and sanitizing, as I’m sure you’re all aware in Botswana, is currently the in thing.
They insist on social distancing and that there should not be more than five people in a small vehicle yet you see them crammed like sardines into their own cars.
While their efforts of ensuring the rules and regulations of lockdown are adhered to, they should bear in mind that they are not super beings and are just as susceptible to this deadly virus.
But anyway I guess it boils down to poor governance as the government has not availed the protective clothing and hand sanitizers for their use.
That aside, it is their behavior that sucks the most.
On Friday – Day 5 of Zim’s lockdown – they were widely condemned for rounding up scores of people in the Central Business District (CBD) of Bulawayo, bundling them into their huge trucks and taking them to the central police station. The crime of these people was that their reasons for being in town were not convincing enough.
The cops behavior defeated the whole purpose of social distancing as the police station yard became overcrowded with people sitting very close to each other.
On Saturday, they thought they had found another person to throw into their yard. However, they were left with eggs on their faces.
While driving in town, my husband and I came across a group of police officers at a traffic light where they had blocked a car pulling a trailer with firewood.
I took out my mobile phone, ready to snap one or two pictures and to shoot a video.
Unfortunately one of the officers, who I had not noticed on the other side of the road, quickly alerted his colleagues and they speedily came round our car, ready to beat up and even arrest us and me in particular.
They went ballistic, swearing and threatening me for taking their pictures, while angrily emphasizing that we would be taken to the police station for being in the CBD.
We let them bark for a while so they could feel powerful before finally producing our pass from the police in our farming area which confirmed that we are famers and allowed to travel to buy stock-feed. I could feel their tails slowly rescinding back between their legs.
The final nail in their coffin of humiliation was when I revealed that I was a journalist and allowed to travel and take pictures. When I took out my press card, they were gobsmacked!
Their silly threats were in vain but the incident made me realise that our police officers still have a long way to go to understand that intimidation is no way to deal with people, especially in these unprecedented, frightening times.
They need to take a chill pill, as some would say in street lingo!
*Sadly, the country recorded its second Covid-19 related death this week. According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the deceased, a 79-year-old man from Bulawayo, visited Hwange National Park in mid March.
A few days later he fell ill and never recovered, eventually succumbing to the virus on Saturday. Currently, Zimbabwe has 11 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (not including the two fatalities).
