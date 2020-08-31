News
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Police have arrested a 65-year-old man and his son on allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at Kgosing-Boseja ward in Thamaga,.
The duo who are the step grandfather and 25-year-old uncle to the victim are alleged to have committed the offense early in August, 2020 while the mother was at work in Ghanzi.
The Standard 2 girl, was alleged to have been sexually molested by her grandmother’s boyfriend and the uncle who is the biological son to the grandmother and her boyfriend on different occasions when the grandmother was away.
This publication has reliably been informed that the grandmother had been staying in Gaborone and later after the death of her husband, she moved with her children including the victim to the boyfriend’s place in Thamaga.
Confirming the traumatic incident, Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare revealed that the alleged rape were only realised after the girls’ mother visited her on August 23rd, 2020.
“When the mother arrived, the victim told her of the ordeal and she just assumed she was kidding. Later on August 27th,2020, that was when the mother realised the issue was serious when she noticed that her daughter had difficulty walking and upon questioning her again she told of how the duo have been sexually molesting her,” said the station commander.
However, it is alleged that there is also a third suspect, a 13-year-old neighbour who had also raped the same victim.
Upon being asked on the allegations, Superintendent Kwarare said they are not certain about it, and that since he is a juvenile, social workers are involved to assist with investigations.
He said as for now, the girl has been taken for medical examination and they are awaiting results.
The duo who are in Thamaga police cells are expected to be arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week.
