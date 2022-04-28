Stock-theft suspect gives birth to delay court date

SAVED BY THE BABY…FOR NOW!

Mother Nature has intervened, albeit temporarily, for a woman accused of stock theft after she gave birth last week, just days before the case was due to be committed to court.

The then heavily pregnant 35-year-old and her 48-year-old boyfriend, both residents of Monarch, were pulled over by police in the early hours of Friday 25 March. A quick search of their vehicle, a red VW, uncovered a cow’s carcass, which the couple failed to account for.

According to Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng, the two were routinely stopped by a patrolling unit at around 1am in Francistown. After being asked what they were doing out so late, the driver explained he was taking his pregnant girlfriend to the hospital.

Although they could see she was obviously with child, the cops insisted on searching the car.

“Upon opening the boot, they found a whole carcass of a cow. When questioned, the couple claimed that the carcass belonged to their long lost cow which they had slaughtered that evening at a cattlepost a few kilometres from Matsitama,” stated Baatweng.

The Police boss told The Voice his officers then proceeded to Kole cattlepost, where they indeed found that a cow had been killed, with the assistance of a 35-year-old herdman from Nswazwi.

Baatweng said upon further questioning, the herdman admitted slaughtering the cow with the help of a 54-year-old accomplice from Nshakazogwe.

“He said after killing it, he sold the carcass to the couple for P700. The rightful owner of the cow was also found, and he identified the dead beast through the head, hide and ear marks, while the four suspects have all been charged with stock theft,” continued the top cop, adding investigations into the matter were complete and all that was left was to register the case before court.

“There has been a delay because just as we were about to register the matter, one of the suspects gave birth. That means we’ve to wait for a certain period before we can bring this case to court,” he explained.