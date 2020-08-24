A stock-theft suspect in Maun has landed himself into deeper trouble after he allegedly stole goats that were exhibits in his case, under the watch of the police.

Katieva Thenango, 57, of Botshabelo ward is now facing two charges before a Maun Magistrates court; that of stock theft and stealing exhibits from police custody.

He appeared before court last week Friday for the stock theft charge.

Initially he was accused of stealing a total of 15 goats which have since been confiscated by the police and kept in custody as exhibits.

However on August 14th, Thenango is said to have broken into the police kraal at Komana village, about 30 kilometers from Maun, and stole additional 13 goats and drove all 28 of them by foot to Maun.

Appearing barefooted with actively bleeding wounds and bruises on his legs, Thenengo could not make it to the stand as his attorney Charles Tlagae pleaded with the court to postpone the arraignment to allow him to seek medical attention.

“My client is clearly unfit to stand in the dock. He is injured and there are blood stains where he is standing. May we postpone this matter so that he can be given medical attention?” pleaded Tlagae.

However the prosecution, through Inspector Paul Basupi argued that Thenango should be remanded in custody until the next mention because he is likely to steal the exhibits again if let free. “He should be remanded because once he’s set free, he is going to steal those goats again in a bid to destroy evidence.’’

Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi ruled in favor of the defence and released Thenango from police custody.

Out of the 28 goats that were stolen, only 25 have been found and three remain missing.

The matter will be back in court on the 18th of September.