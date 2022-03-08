Entertainment
Stop it Kwete
Shaya has been following the ‘desperate to be famous’ Kwete on his social media platforms.
In his hunger for fame, Kwete is slowly turning himself into a butt of many jokes.
He started with dresses and now it is getting out of hand.
This recent picture of him dressed in raw meats doesn’t look good, especially for someone who wants to be seen as a role model.
Change your style, there must be a better way you can push your brand.
Ooh by the way he was denied entry into some restaurant on Saturday because of his choice of dress, which had raw meat hanging on his shorts.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News3 weeks ago
Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi
-
News5 days ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
Bloody Monday
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Galaxy go again
-
News1 month ago
DNA Results change dad’s fate
-
News3 weeks ago
Another victim in Molepolole shooting incident dies
-
News4 weeks ago
Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death