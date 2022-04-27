Strange erection causes fence friction

ELECTRIC SHOCKER

Unhappy tenants at the up-market Louiseville Apartments in Gaborone’s Block 8 location have been shocked by the recent installment of a low electric fence in the compound.

Describing the fence as dangerously low, members of the community are at a loss to understand why the barrier was erected on the inside of the perimeter wall.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, concerned parents accused the compound’s Care Taker, who they referred to only as ‘Sylvester’, for bringing such developments without consulting them.

“Although he says what he did is for security measures, our main worry is the dangers it poses to our kids,” explained one upset dad, adding his children are now effectively grounded through no fault of their own.

“They are now grounded in the houses because of the low fence. We cannot risk letting them go out to play when we are at work or busy because they will get shocked.”

The tenants claim they have tried to engage the Care Taker but he has dismissed their queries.

A leaked conversation from their Whatsapp group highlights some of their grievances, with one tenant pointing out, “I have complained bitterly of how exposed this fence is to my son, can something be done already?”

Another complaint reads simply, “My children cannot go outside now,” while a third disgruntled member warns, “The company that installed it has to rectify it immediately or else they will entirely liable.”

Meanwhile, the man at the centre of resident’s ire, Slyvester, confirmed he oversaw the erection of a new electric fence but insisted it was made necessary by a number of recent burglaries.

“We recorded two break-ins and after identifying the loophole we acted on it.”

The under-fire caretaker said he was aware of the complaints and claimed sections of the fence near some parents houses had been disconnected.