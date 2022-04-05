Strictly local line up for Jwaneng wine fest

The much awaited Jwaneng Wine Experience will finally take place this Saturday at Debswana Rugby Club Ground.

The festival which is strictly local has the likes of Khoisan, Ancestral Rituals, Nnunu Ramogotsi, Boogie Sid, DJ Chris, Daveboy, McD and TH on the line up.

According to the Managing Director of Cresta Marakanelo, Mokwena Morulane, Wine Tasting is a lifestyle event targeted for the corporate market plus anyone aspiring to have an in-depth knowledge of wines.

“Gastronomic tourism is a way of promoting different cultures, and of bringing people and traditions closer together. Through the Wine Show we hope to create an environme

nt of networking and entertainment for the corporate client outside of an office or conference set up,”said Morulane, adding that there was a need to showcase the different wine offerings in the Botswana market.

“This is so because we have realised many people have limited knowledge about food and wine, especially when it comes to the pairing of the two. Also, this cements the wine offerings found in our chain of Hotels as Cresta Marakanelo.”

Morulane said that they hope to have this as an annual calendar event within the hospitality and tourism industry.

“Working hand in hand with Botswana Tourism Organisation, we will grow this event to a bigger and better show annually. The country needs more food and wine shows in order to teach our markets about wining and dining, which is a new lifestyle.”

He said that their hope in future is to attract international guests from neighbouring South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho who have in the past attended Annual events in Botswana such as the popular 1000km Desert Race which has since relocated from Jwaneng.

Tickets for the show are priced at P250 standard and P600 for VIP and the show kicks of at 1400hrs until 0400hrs.

Cathy Malejane will be the MC for the night.