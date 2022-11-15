Style code: All White

Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square hosted its 02nd annual All white Prosecco Soiree on the 05th November 2022.

For the second time running, Protea Hotel by Marriott continued to tell a story and give stellar experiences through their events.

This year the event saw some of the esteemed acts from last year returning such as the legendary R&B dj, DJ Kellz, DJ Scratch and to serenade the crowd, the talented songstress Mpho Sebina. Together with music, Fashion lovers, and style knackers ushered in fashion’s newerest trend called “angel energy”!

The style code was all white. White is Ultra-chic and has a streak that fits with just about any occasion or setting that says “out with the old, in with the new! White is one of the hues that harness the power of contemporary style, and instantly makes any wardrobe a classic!

It always displays certified festive styling, high level octane with a hint of elegance at its purest excellence! If you are exploring a new fashion route to take this coming month of December, this is the trend to try. Apart from providing a sleek backdrop of style, white can be a great time buster in instances when getting ready and makes getting dressed seem equally effortless.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is pure elevated, effortless, and timeless hue style that can take you from day to night.