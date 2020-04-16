News
Suicide in Lockdown
Popular activist overdoses at home
Terrified at the thought of being stuck in doors for the next 28 days, in the early hours of Thursday 2 April – a day before Botswana was due to go into lockdown – 23-year-old Kutlwano Selaledi took their own life.
Selaledi, who was a gender non-conformist, meaning they did not regard themselves as either male or female, is said to have overdosed on their depression medication at their home in Palapye.
They were buried this Wednesday in a quiet ceremony at their home village of Gabane.
Described by friends and colleagues as a hero and lover of life, Selaledi, an unemployed law graduate from the University of Botswana, was said to have been battling with depression for some time
It seems their fragile mental state could not handle the thought of four weeks of extreme social distancing and the loneliness this would involve.
According to a source close to the family, Selaledi, nicknamed Bubbly for their friendly nature, was found unconscious by their housemate. They were immediately rushed to hospital but certified dead upon arrival.
“They overdosed on their depression pills. Selaledi had been suffering from depression but did not show any signs of wanting to take their life prior to the incident. They were as bubbly as their name,” insisted an insider.
Giving an insight into the crippling psychological torment raging inside them, on the day they died, at 00:36 in the morning, Selaledi posted on Facebook:
“Much as I try to deny it, suicidal thoughts have been lingering in my head so much lately. I thought going back on my meds would be helpful but even with numbed emotions, I still stay in my head. Trust that the isolation isn’t helping because yes that just means ample time for me to be in my head and it sucks coz my support system isn’t as strong as I’d wish it would be.”
Six hours later, Selaledi’s last message reads simply, “I’m sorry.”
They died soon after.
Tributes have since been pouring in on social media for the popular activist. The Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) organisation, to which Selaledi was closely associated, took to Facebook to offer their own heartfelt condolence.
“Bubbly was an activists, a friend, family, confidante, lover and a hero. We will always and forever remember you and we know that you are in a better place and that all the Earthly burdens have been lifted from your shoulders. You are and always will be a true shining star,” reads part of the message.
Warning that depressed people will be especially vulnerable during lockdown, a close associate of the deceased, who wished not to be named, urged the government to intervene.
“Government should consider looking into depression patients and how they are going to help them. I don’t know how but I foresee a lot of incidents like this.”
Meanwhile, confirming the sad incident, Palapye Station Commander, Beggar Nawa told The Voice, “We received a report of suicide of a 23-year-old. We don’t have any other details on the matter as it is still fresh.”
Efforts to get a comment from the deceased’s family proved futile at the time of going to press. Selaledi’s Aunt shared that she was already at the farm and could not talk.
News
MPs in the Money….Again
Public react to MPs 10 percent allowance increment
Despite earning close to P40, 000 a month – including a massive pay rise last April – the country’s Members of Parliament (MP) have long complained about a lack of transport when carrying out their constituency duties.
At Tuesday’s General Assembly, their grievances were answered as it was announced all MPs would receive a 10 percent salary increment to cover their travel allowances.
With the country currently locked in a momentous struggle to contain the killer coronavirus – a struggle that has left many wondering how they will feed their families in the upcoming weeks – the timing of this news was greeted with scorn by many, as The Voice’s KABELO ADASON discovered when he took to the streets of Gaborone on Thursday afternoon.
Tshepho Lebentlele, Telecom Technician
I think this is completely unfair. Right now I don’t have any money; as you can see I came here to take groceries on credit and somebody out there is getting an increase and that is not fair. I came all the way from Lobatse and was given a permit which will expire today just to come and get groceries on credit here in Gaborone because I have ran out of money and MPs have the audacity to increase their allowances – sies man!
Chuma Khawulani, Self-employed
I don’t see a problem with this because to use a personal car for official purposes, you will be using a family property. Effectively the car would not be yours alone; MPs should have official cars they use to perform their official duties. So personally, I’m fine with the 10 percent travel allowance because they will be working, given that they will be using that money to carry out their official duties for the good of their constituents.
Gadimorome Thophego, Security Systems worker
For me I think it is unnecessary to give them 10 percent as an allowance because at this moment in time the focus should be on fighting Covid-19 virus. Right now we are working but there is no protective clothing, it is just us! Honestly, I don’t see any reason for the increment, because right now more resources should be channeled towards defeating the virus. Also I think this issue of six months of State of Emergency was unnecessary. We should have looked at the 28 days of Extreme Social Distancing and see how the situation turns out and then make a decision after that.
Karabo Lekgasa, 41, Security Guard
Well for me, I don’t think it should have been that way. So many businesses have closed yet we are expecting companies to pay salaries of their employees come month end. Where is the money going to come from when MPs are getting increments? We should have waited before making increments. Instead the focus should be on what we are going to do with those who are working as well as those who are unemployed.
News
Step down
•NURSES, MEDIA UNIONS CALL ON GOVT TO FIRE TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS
In a strong worded letter of demand the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has called on government to with immediate effect dismiss the Director of Health and Wellness Malaki Tshipayagae from work
The call was made after the announcement by the Minister of Health and Wellness Lemogang kwape that Botswana as of April 9th 2020 registered seven new cases of COVID-19 positive persons, one of whom was a nurse who was part of the team that screened members of parliament who attended the extra ordinary seating on Wednesday.
This nurses union argued that the Director had blundered by exposing members of parliament, parliament staff, media as well as the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi to possibly contacting corona virus.
BONU believes that through the Minister and the Director MoH has not been following its own set rules.
“The Ministry of Health and Wellness through its director and Minister has been preaching on the importance of short meetings (2 hours), few people (less than 10), staying home, 1 m distance rule as well as touching of face, These measures apply to everyone including the leadership of the country,” a press statement signed by the BONU President Obonolo Rahube reads in part.
The statement further states that, “The Director of Health Dr. Malaki Tshipayagae must step down as he is unfit to lead under the trying times like this and he has failed to protect the parliament including the President of this nation.”
Last week the union slapped Government with an intention to sue citing mistreatment of health workers.
Government in response had since resorted to a mandatory isolation of nurses from their families during the period.
Meanwhile President of Botswana Media allied workers Union (BOMAWU), Phillimon Mmeso also shares the same sentiments.
Some of the journalists who were on duty have also been exposed and have since been advised to go on self-imposed quarantine.
“We are disappointed with the Ministry of Health officials for exposing a lot of people including the media workers to VOCID -19 by recklessly deploying someone who was from the red zone to test MPs. It is clear that there is a severe drought of thinking at the committee spearheading the pandemic and we call on the President to replace them with immediate effect,” Mmeso said.
