Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
From a recent online Driver Training Survey conducted by EA991 at the end of May 2020, it was clear that Class B was the most sought-after Drivers Licence that respondents wanted to obtain, with the bulk of the respondents for Class B being in the 22 to 25-year-old segment.
“We had an amazing response with a total of 900 qualified surveys submitted, and it was quite surprising that the female respondents were the majority (73%) wanting to obtain a Class B licence ” says Simon Modisaemang, Managing Director, Emergency Assist 991.
The EA991 Driving Academy is now open for persons wanting to complete their driver training, with their first course starting again on 2nd July 2020. To celebrate the opening of our driving school, EA991 Driving Academy is offering persons who apply for a driving course, and pay their registration fee by the 30th June 2020, an opportunity to win their course for free in the EA991 June Bonanza Lucky Draw. EA991 offers a simple online application process which can be found by visiting emergencyassist.co.bw website.
EA991 Driving Academy Driver Training Courses are designed to facilitate and assist Learners to not only become proficient and confident drivers through the transfer of knowledge via the instructors and course material, but also to adapt their attitudinal behaviour to become safety conscious road users.
EA991 Driving Academy, based in Gaborone, is an Accredited Education and Training Provider (ETP) by the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA). Over the past twenty months, EA991 has been actively involved and engaged with the Driving School Industry as well as with Government and specifically the Department of Road and Transport Safety (DRTS) and is proud to be a quality provider of driver training in the new era of driver training in Botswana.
New Era college employess contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
The employees of New Era College of Arts Science & Technology have shown their compassion for others and demonstrated the spirit of selflessness in these difficult times, through pledging a portion of their May salaries to the National COVID-19 Relief fund.
The Education Sector was one of the first industries to be affected by the lockdown due to the interactive nature of their working environment. Never the less, 30 New Era College employees saw it fit to unite and contribute up to 15% of their May salary to the national Relief Fund. This thoughtful gesture amounted to a total of P28,000.00, which they believe will go a long way in fighting this global epidemic and the economic implications it has had on the Nation.
Giving her remarks about the contribution, New Era College Library Assistant Officer Ms. Refilwe Molathegi said, “I decided to play a role by sharing the little I have with the nation. As a New Era College employee, this donation means I play a part in Corporate Social Responsibility.”
Another employee of the College, Senior Lecturer in Telecommunications Department, Mr. Mpho Somolekae commented “Being a superhero is not always about wearing a cape. I decided to take part in this in order to help someone in need. I believe that together we can beat COVID-19.”
In April 2020, the College donated P100, 000.00 to the National COVID-19 Relief fund. This donation by its staff members is a display of the traditional Setswana values of pooling together resources in times of need, and is a testament to the positive impact the College has had on its community in its 10 years of existence through engendering a strong spirit of social responsibility in all who pass through its doors.
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
Lucky winner, Edmond Vain, yesterday drove away in a brand new Honda Amaze vehicle courtesy of a Sefalana Shopper Setlhoa Grand Opening Win a Car competition.
The store opened last year November and they conducted a competition to give away a Honda Amaze to their customers.
There were certain products that customers had to buy to enter the competition.
The other 9 finalists did not walk away empty handed but received shopping vouchers.
Speaking at the Grand Finale yesterday, Sefalana Marketing Executive- Reginald Klinck, said the give away was supposed to have happened in March but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was postponed.
He said the competitions are part of their way of giving back to their loyal customers.
“We had to postpone the draw so that all the finalists are able to attend and see that we are transparent. We had engaged the auditors and the competition was fair. Our customers should look out for more competitions coming in our stores across the country and lots of prizes to be won,” said Klinck.
For his part, the 25-year-old winner from Ramokgwebana said he spent P450 buying grocery and qualified to enter the competition.
He said he bought Tropika juice and clover milk which were among the qualifying products for entry.
“I now have to go to driving school so I can work on getting a drivers license. I survive by selling Herbalife products and it was difficult to do deliveries to my customers. I am so happy to have won the car because I will be able to expand my business. Sefalana has made my life easier,” said Vain
