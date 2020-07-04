From a recent online Driver Training Survey conducted by EA991 at the end of May 2020, it was clear that Class B was the most sought-after Drivers Licence that respondents wanted to obtain, with the bulk of the respondents for Class B being in the 22 to 25-year-old segment.

“We had an amazing response with a total of 900 qualified surveys submitted, and it was quite surprising that the female respondents were the majority (73%) wanting to obtain a Class B licence ” says Simon Modisaemang, Managing Director, Emergency Assist 991.

The EA991 Driving Academy is now open for persons wanting to complete their driver training, with their first course starting again on 2nd July 2020. To celebrate the opening of our driving school, EA991 Driving Academy is offering persons who apply for a driving course, and pay their registration fee by the 30th June 2020, an opportunity to win their course for free in the EA991 June Bonanza Lucky Draw. EA991 offers a simple online application process which can be found by visiting emergencyassist.co.bw website.

EA991 Driving Academy Driver Training Courses are designed to facilitate and assist Learners to not only become proficient and confident drivers through the transfer of knowledge via the instructors and course material, but also to adapt their attitudinal behaviour to become safety conscious road users.

EA991 Driving Academy, based in Gaborone, is an Accredited Education and Training Provider (ETP) by the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA). Over the past twenty months, EA991 has been actively involved and engaged with the Driving School Industry as well as with Government and specifically the Department of Road and Transport Safety (DRTS) and is proud to be a quality provider of driver training in the new era of driver training in Botswana.