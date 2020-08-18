News
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
The man suspected to be behind the brutal rape and murder of a Zimbabwean teacher was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrate Court on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 28-year-old Tshoganetso Keitshokile, who is a suspect in a number of other crimes including murder, at his home in Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward last Friday.
Eight days earlier, in the early hours of Thursday (6 August) morning, Keitshokile is accused of robbing, raping and murdering 49-year-old Precious Kafulata, a teacher at Shepherd English Medium School.
Later that day, at around 8 in the evening, colleagues discovered Kafulata’s naked, blood-soaked body at her home in Lekgwapheng ward where she stayed alone. They had gone to check on her after her daughter became concerned when she didn’t answer her phone.
It is believed that after gaining entry into Kafulata’s residence, Keitshokile raped her and then stabbed her with a knife. He is then said to have made away with goods amounting to P5, 900, including cellphones, shoes and a radio.
It has since emerged that Keitshokile has an outstanding murder case before court dating back to 3 February 2018.
The suspected serial killer is accused of stabbing one Toro Mmasere to death outside Ozone club after he resisted when Keitshokile reportedly tried to rob him.
While out on bail awaiting trial for the Mmasere murder, Keitshokile is said to have gone on a crime spree.
His alleged misdemeanours include robbing South African native, Uyanda Olebogeng Thabo of goods amounting to P11, 060 – including her passport – on 18 June.
Almost a month later, on 24 July, he is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, Mphoentle Saulo, allegedly uttering the following statement, “Ke tla go bolaya mo ga lona ba tla bona ka ntsi e tala gape kana nna ke na le dijiti tse dintsi (I will kill you here in your place, they will only see a green fly, I have a lot of offences).”
Although he was meant to appear for arraignment for the threat-to-kill charge on Monday, Keitshokile refused to enter the courtroom. The matter was thus called in his absence and postponed for him to appear with his other cases.
Given the seemingly simple task of securing the suspect’s remand, the Prosecutor, Uyapo Koketso told court that investigations were still at an extremely early stage.
“The accused had committed serious offences including murder which has a capital sentence. In the next sitting we will provide a documentary evidence to prove that indeed the accused is not a candidate for bail,” stated Koketso adding that most of the exhibits from the robbery have been recovered.
Keitshokile, wearing a Jesus Christ branded t-shirt, was duly denied bail and will appear again for mention for all the charges on 10 September.
Sponsored ads
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
Welcome relief
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
The hunter has become the hunted
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Things they say – Moswaane
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
Goodbye BK
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
The Politician and the Pop star
The hunter has become the hunted
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
-
News5 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
News4 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
Business6 days ago
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
-
News4 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News4 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News4 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News5 days ago
Welcome relief