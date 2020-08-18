The man suspected to be behind the brutal rape and murder of a Zimbabwean teacher was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrate Court on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 28-year-old Tshoganetso Keitshokile, who is a suspect in a number of other crimes including murder, at his home in Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward last Friday.

Eight days earlier, in the early hours of Thursday (6 August) morning, Keitshokile is accused of robbing, raping and murdering 49-year-old Precious Kafulata, a teacher at Shepherd English Medium School.

Later that day, at around 8 in the evening, colleagues discovered Kafulata’s naked, blood-soaked body at her home in Lekgwapheng ward where she stayed alone. They had gone to check on her after her daughter became concerned when she didn’t answer her phone.

It is believed that after gaining entry into Kafulata’s residence, Keitshokile raped her and then stabbed her with a knife. He is then said to have made away with goods amounting to P5, 900, including cellphones, shoes and a radio.

It has since emerged that Keitshokile has an outstanding murder case before court dating back to 3 February 2018.

The suspected serial killer is accused of stabbing one Toro Mmasere to death outside Ozone club after he resisted when Keitshokile reportedly tried to rob him.

While out on bail awaiting trial for the Mmasere murder, Keitshokile is said to have gone on a crime spree.

SHACKLED: Keitshokile

His alleged misdemeanours include robbing South African native, Uyanda Olebogeng Thabo of goods amounting to P11, 060 – including her passport – on 18 June.

Almost a month later, on 24 July, he is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, Mphoentle Saulo, allegedly uttering the following statement, “Ke tla go bolaya mo ga lona ba tla bona ka ntsi e tala gape kana nna ke na le dijiti tse dintsi (I will kill you here in your place, they will only see a green fly, I have a lot of offences).”

Although he was meant to appear for arraignment for the threat-to-kill charge on Monday, Keitshokile refused to enter the courtroom. The matter was thus called in his absence and postponed for him to appear with his other cases.

Given the seemingly simple task of securing the suspect’s remand, the Prosecutor, Uyapo Koketso told court that investigations were still at an extremely early stage.

“The accused had committed serious offences including murder which has a capital sentence. In the next sitting we will provide a documentary evidence to prove that indeed the accused is not a candidate for bail,” stated Koketso adding that most of the exhibits from the robbery have been recovered.

Keitshokile, wearing a Jesus Christ branded t-shirt, was duly denied bail and will appear again for mention for all the charges on 10 September.