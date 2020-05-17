News
Suspected arsonist denied bail
An impassioned plea for bail from a Nswazi man accused of house breaking, stealing and arson, last week failed to move Masunga Magistrate, Amos Tumelo, who ruled that the young man be further remanded in jail.
Moemedi Olatetswe, 20, appeared before a Masunga Magistrates Court on Friday facing two counts of burglary and arson.
According to the Investigating Officer, Constable Chief Mothibedi, on May 06 around 2am, Olatetswe broke into Mmoloki Moja’s house and stole goods worth P4 150.
On the same day he went back to the two-roomed house and torched it, destroying all household goods worth P98 640. The tenant of the Village Development Committee house was away on a trip when the offence was committed. Olatetswe was arrested the next day.
Pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody, Mothibedi said if granted bail, Olatetswe might disregard the set conditions as he had already demonstrated that he can’t be trusted by attempting to flea from arrest.
“He locked himself inside his parents’ house and while we negotiated with him to let us in, he escaped through the back window,” said Mothibedi.
The Investigating Officer also expressed concern that before arrest the suspect went to the victims’ house twice on the same night.
“At this point we have no idea what his motive for burning the house was, and we don’t want to put the life of the victim in danger by releasing him back into the community,” said the investigating officer.
Mothibedi further highlighted that both burglary and arson were serious offences with burglary attracting a maximum of 14 -years in jail and life imprisonment for arson.
In response, a rather calm Olatetswe said he was the sole caretaker of his four-year-old daughter whose mother died in a road accident in 2018.
“I have no other place to stay but Nswazi,” he said and added: “I did escape through the window but I only ran to my grandmother’s place where you later found and arrested me,” Olatetswe said as he pleaded for his release.
“The first time I fled, I ran to my mother’s house. I’ve nowhere else to run,” he said. The suspect further claimed that he only fled out of fear and never meant to burn the house down.
“I was smoking a cigarette and I suspect I did not put out the stub, which caused the fire,” he said.
However his pleas fell on deaf ears as Magistrate Tumelo denied him bail and ordered that he be remanded until the lifting of the State of Public Emergency.
The Magistrate further ordered that Olatetswe be tested for Covid-19 before being sent back to prison.
BDP congress postponed to next year
The Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) National Congress, that was slated for July this year, has been postponed to next year.
The postponement comes due to the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus and the subsequent six months long State of Public Emergency instituted to manage the virus.
The BDP Central Committee met last weekend and a decision to hold the congress next year was reached.
A source at Tsholetsa House has revealed that the National Council has been slated for February followed by the Women’s Wing Congress and then the National Congress to be held in July.
The elective congress was also postponed last year as the party decided that an internal election towards the 2019 general election would have disrupted preparations and peace within the party.
BDP Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse said, “I can confirm that our congress will not be held this year.”
Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela’s campaign manifesto for Secretary General position has been revealed.
Although he refused to comment, Sebetlela’s manifesto calls for 90 percent manifesto delivery and a push for 100 000 membership recruitment drive.
Sebetela’s worry is that anything short of those targets would expose BDP to a possible defeat by the Umbrella for Democratic Change in 2024.
He is likely to come up against former MP for Molapawabojang/Mmathethe, Alfred Madigele and property mogul, Lesang Magang.
It is still not clear which position the incumbent SG, Mpho Balopi, will gun for although allegations are rife that he may consider challenging for the party Chairmanship which is currently held by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane.
Duo found with millions of Rands after car accident
Two men were allegedly found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in cash after a car they were travelling in overturned in Lobatse on Tuesday.
The road accident involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year- old man from Peleng ward, police have revealed.
Lobatse Station Commander, Superintendent Baakile Moshashane, said the accident occurred at around 0600hrs and the duo were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone.
It is alleged that one of the victims is nursing a broken arm while the other sustained injuries on the spinal cord and a fracture on the arm.
Although Superintendent Moshashane could not confirm or deny that the police had found the cash at the scene of the crime, an inside source has revealed that, “When the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398, 000, 00 and P42, 000 inside.”
Superintendent Moshashane however could only say, “I can confirm that their car overturned and police have the victims’ luggage which had their travelling permits. I cannot discuss their luggage with the media.”
The Voice has however been reliably informed that from the scene of the accident, police proceeded to one of the men’s house in Peleng where they recovered R130 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.
It has also been further alleged that police were in search of a mystery man who swiftly snatched a gun hidden inside the driver’s jacket at the accident scene and fled, leaving the police in utter shock.
