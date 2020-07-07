News
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
A young couple accused of hindering the burial of a dead body by dumping their baby’s corpse down a mineshaft were further remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
29-year-old Lesedi Seleka and her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Niason Ndlovu, 26, are said to have wrapped their two-week-old baby boy in a blanket before dropping his body down a deep pit at the abandoned old Francistown Gold Mine.
Police discovered the child’s decomposed remains on Thursday 28 May. They were reportedly led to the site by the baby’s parents, who had been arrested and interrogated following a tip-off.
The cops suspect the body could have been festering at the bottom of the shaft – estimated to be about 30 metres deep – for as long as 48 days.
During Tuesday’s brief court appearance, Matsiloje resident Seleka begged to be given bail.
However, the dismissive prosecutor, Sub Inspector Cecilia Nchochi quickly countered, responding, “The investigations are still on so we pray they be further remanded.”
The inspector got her wish and the couple were sent back to prison until their next court appearance, set for 14 July.
During their first legal outing, Seleka, who is the mother to two other children, tried to shift the blame onto her lover, telling court it had been Ndlovu’s idea to dump the baby and that she had been against the plan.
Despite his girlfriend’s damning accusations, Ndlovu remained silent throughout. The Zimbabwean again maintained his stoic silence in the latest court mention.
Sponsored ads
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Patience will pay!
Stand up and be counted!
Tug of war
Young suspect remanded for theft
BPF to table a motion of no confidence on Masisi
Moti leaves UDC drowning in debt
BFA election hopefuls cry foul
Man allegedly kills and burns lover
ATI’s animated demonstrator
Entertainment’s elite division
Tarzolisters’ tantalizing new track
Chiliza delegates Billy
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
ATI beats the rap
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Government apologises to Scorpions
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Double murder suspect denied bail
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Legwale’s case postponed
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Stand up and be counted!
The dating game
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
On the money trail
A mokoro poler’s cry
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
-
Business5 days ago
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
-
News1 day ago
Government apologises to Scorpions
-
Business2 days ago
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
-
News1 day ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
News1 day ago
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition