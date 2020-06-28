News
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
A suspected serial rapist linked to the rape of three teenage girls will appear before a Kanye Magistrates court tomorrow (Monday)
After eluding the police for days, 26-year-old Tebogo Matlakala of Kgwakgwe ward in Kanye was finally arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his third victim, an 18-year-old woman.
Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Andrew Mbazo confirmed the incident and said the two met via Facebook and that they had been communicating since the first week of June till they physically met in Kanye last Saturday.
According to ASP Mbazo, the victim who resides at Mmopane, Block 1, met Matlakala at Kgwakgwe ward near Ngwaketse Junior School and he offered to accompany her to a male friend she had an appointment with.
“While on the way, the victim got pricked by a thorn on her foot and Matlakala told her that the thorn was a dangerous one and that she needed urgent attention. He then took the victim to the nearest bush with the promise of finding a remedy for her pain,” Mbazo explained.
When they got to the bush, the police say, the suspect gathered some tree leaves and told the victim to undress so he could rub them on her body to prevent infection from the thorn.
Matlakala is said to have raped the victim in the bush and took her to his place where he later raped her again. “The suspect later requested the victim to sleep over and when she refused, he chased her away from his place,” Mbazo explained noting that the victim reported the matter to police.
Matlakala who is said to be targeting young girls on Facebook has two more charges for the rape two schools girls aged 17 and 15 in separate incidents.
News
Botswana runs out of fuel
It was a week to forget for motorists this week as the country ran short of one of the precious commodities, fuel.
The problem escalated over the weekend which coincided with month end, and by Saturday, long queues had become a familiar sight at fuel service stations across the country.
The shortage is said to be caused mostly by the delay at the border experienced by trucks delivering fuel into the country as drivers have to wait for their Covid-19 test results before they can be allowed into the country.
“Delays at the border have led to the current situation, as you are aware, truck drivers have to receive their Covid-19 results first before they can proceed into the country,” Bruce Buno, Chief Executive Officer of Astron Energy which operates Caltex Filling Stations said in an interview.
Buno said Caltex is also facing acute shortage of fuel, adding the company is already feeling the squeeze, more so that it is month-end and demand has gone up.
The other factor which he said is contributing to the shortage of fuel in Botswana is the demand which has passed supply as a result of lockdown.
“Most refineries were operating on less capacity while others completely shut down during lockdowns,” said Buno, adding that this development has made the situation worse.
He said there has also been a problem with regards to the pipeline which feeds from the coast into the coastal cities like Durban.
“It is bad because Botswana Oil is also experiencing the same problem which means we cannot access the national strategic reserves as well,” Buno said.
Botswana Oil (BOL), which is a major importer of fuel into the country, has admitted shortage of fuel in the country.
The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Meshack Tshekedi, told the local media on Wednesday that Botswana relies heavily on South Africa for its fuel needs.
Tshekedi explained that there are challenges of procuring fuel from South Africa as every time there are strikes in the transportation sector in South Africa; supply of fuel in Botswana is negatively impacted.
BOL’s Chief Operations Officer, Mosetlho Kenamile admitted the current fuel shortages in the country.
Mosetlho said after lockdown in South Africa, refineries started rationing fuel supply for Botswana due to short supply of fuel in South Africa.
However, Mosetlho revealed government has given BOL permission to look into other markets such as Namibia and Mozambique to augment supply from South Africa.
He said the country has already started receiving fuel from Mozambique.
Mosetlho said government has also authorized access to 8 million litres from national strategic reserves in order to boost local supply.
In a bizarre turn of events, BOL, however, made a U-turn over the weekend saying it is untrue that there is shortage of fuel supply in the country, a statement which left many shocked.
But when addressing the media on Saturday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mmetla Masire admitted there is fuel supply challenge, saying the situation is expected to normalise in ‘two to three days’.
News
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Three crime suspects who escaped from Botswana Police custody on Friday are back in prison after they were arrested in Zimbabwe yesterday.
The trio are Zimbabwean males Xolani Sibanda aged 35, Boy Ncube 40 and Motswana male from Themashanga, Thandanani Basumi aged 41.
They are facing charges of robbery, murder, house-breaking and theft.
The suspects escaped while they were being transported from Francistown Prison to Masunga Magistrates Court for mention and along the way they attacked the three police officers before fleeing to Zimbabwe.
Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the arrest.
He said the three were arrested yesterday at Madabe village in Zimbabwe. “During the escape, two police officers were seriously injured. They were rushed to Masunga Primary Hospital where they received treatment. They have since been released and are in a stable condition. We thank Zimbabwe Police and the public for acting swiftly in helping with the arrest of the suspects,” said Bagali
