News

Suspects still at large in gruesome Kopong murder

Police are still on the hunt for suspects in the gruesome murder of a teacher at Kopong’s Foka ward on Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in full view of her child and had some of her body organs harvested.

Her assailants are said to have used the deceased’s blood to write a mysterious “277 DIE”  message on the wall.

Although he was reluctant to reveal any further details on the murder, Mogoditshane Police Station Commander Russ Letsebe, confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

“We are investigating a murder incident which involves a 48-year-old woman who was found murdered. Her killers used something that seemed to be a sharp object as she had deep cut under her breast. We do not have anyone in custody so far and we are appealing to the public to assist in the investigations of this horrific murder,” he said.

Furthermore, Letsebe confirmed that there was some message written on the wall but he was reluctant to share the details of the message.

In this article:
You May Also Like

Latest News

Five arrested in failed cash heist

WATCH: Police have arrested five armed men who attempted to rob a Security Systems cmpany cash-in-transit vehicle near River-Walk shopping mall in Gaborone this...

9 hours ago

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

5 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

4 days ago

Politics

Leaked audio reveals Arone’s presumed BPF ambitions

WATCH: Former Member of Parliament, Bagalatia Arone’s apparent master plan for Botswana Patriotic Front has been leaked in a voice note believed to be...

2 days ago
News

Stepfather confesses to kidnapping

Sold for P200 000 and killed This week, Police in Lobatse inched closer to solving the mystery of the missing Lobatse standard one pupil,...

3 days ago
Entertainment

Blind but brilliant

With a rich, decorated background in folklore, Maun musician, Gaobiwe Thapson recently made the switch to Gospel, changing genres with seamless ease. His success...

3 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

5 days ago
Business

Turning stones into life

meet the boss Although he graduated in Geology, Odirile Kaang was all set to spend his professional career running a car rental and organising...

3 days ago
News

Armed robbers hit FNBB Molepolole

Molepolole First National Bank (FNB) automatic teller machine in Phuthadikobo Total Filling Station was on Wednesday morning robbed by five unknown men who got...

3 days ago
Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

4 days ago
News

Mohwasa makes a big U-turn

BNF SG reconsiders his retirement Botswana National Front’s Secretary General, Moeti Mohwasa has made a drastic move back into the party’s SG race after...

4 days ago
Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

4 days ago
Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

3 days ago
