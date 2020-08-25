Connect with us

Swagger back again

Swagger back again

Danielle Swagger is back in the limelight with her latest single ‘BS’.

Sung in four languages – Setswana, Créole, English, and French – the talented Reunion-based rapper describes the track as ‘explosive’.

“I try to communicate with as many people as I can through my music, tackling real matters through Hip Hop,” explained the sassy star, adding the song was recorded at La Réunion with Stan Records and will be followed by her first solo album, complete with 11 tracks.

RATING: 6/10

