Tabz’s October return
21-year-old Hip Hop singer songwriter Taboka ‘Tabz’ Chengeta has released a 13-track album titled ‘October’.
Fans will get massive value for their buck as the LP incudes seven bonus tracks! Songs to look out for include: No Games, Pressure, Heart Breaker, Respiration, Things Change and Never Ready.
The album includes a number of exciting collaborations, with the Zwenshambe native featuring the likes of Yaone, Balaclava Blanco, Jack Monster, Abstract, 1259, CoolNerrd and Anything with Yusef on the album.
‘October’ is a follow-up to Tabz’s first project, a mixtape called ‘November’.
While Tabz’s latest effort remains true to his Hip Hop roots, it should be noted it predominantly appeals to a younger audience.
The album’s cover picture is also not doing Tabz any justice and can best be described as dull!
RATING: 5/10
A Night with Poetic Sensei
The first of the many envisaged installments of poetic nights at Adansonia Hotel gets under way on the 28th of November.
Simply dubbed ‘A night with Poetic Sensei’, the evening brings together wordsmiths such as Lahari, Breo, Phoko, Poetic Blood, Ben Nkhoma and EB Kgosi Mol.
The poetic omnibus will be coordinated by MCs Top Shatter and Radar.
The fun starts at 7pm and the cover charge is P100.
TNS coming for Limko bash
South African artist, TNS of ‘Uzongilinga’ hit will head a number of local and upcoming artists at the Limkokwing Freshers Ball this Saturday.
The show sees the likes of: Thaps, Raw Lean, Hypnotic Mark, KMPK, Abstract, Da Gimmik sharing the stage with LaTimmy, FME, Guyvos, T Flame, TNS and MB on the Beat.
The bash takes place at the university’s Hall of Fame with tickets going for P70 early bird, P100 at the gate and P200 for a group of four.
Penene Ponono, Mtizah and Ookeditse will be MCs.
Danielle swagger to drop video
One of Botswana’s rapidly rising female rappers, Danielle Swagger is set to release the eagerly anticipated video to her hit single ‘I’m Woke’.
Shot on the idyllic sands of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, the video showcases a number of the French territory’s geographical locations.
The video is meant to introduce Swagger to her fan base whilst growing her brand as a professional artist.
Released in April this year, ‘I’m Woke’ is a collaboration between Botswana and Reunion Island.
It was motivated by Honest Beatz production and portrays the rapper’s determination, battles and how she is overcoming life’s hardships to reach the top.
The track was recorded, mixed and mastered by Joël Agapé of UMC Records in La Réunion.
