Tabz’s October return

21-year-old Hip Hop singer songwriter Taboka ‘Tabz’ Chengeta has released a 13-track album titled ‘October’.

Fans will get massive value for their buck as the LP incudes seven bonus tracks! Songs to look out for include: No Games, Pressure, Heart Breaker, Respiration, Things Change and Never Ready.

The album includes a number of exciting collaborations, with the Zwenshambe native featuring the likes of Yaone, Balaclava Blanco, Jack Monster, Abstract, 1259, CoolNerrd and Anything with Yusef on the album.

‘October’ is a follow-up to Tabz’s first project, a mixtape called ‘November’.

While Tabz’s latest effort remains true to his Hip Hop roots, it should be noted it predominantly appeals to a younger audience.

The album’s cover picture is also not doing Tabz any justice and can best be described as dull!

RATING: 5/10