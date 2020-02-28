Connect with us

Tafula back

Published

10 hours ago

on

Tafula back

Maokane Community Hall will on Friday and Saturday host a two-day Back to Skool music festival.

On the line up will be Tafula Madiba, a South Africa disco artist, SDJ Mac Dee, Neldo Mos, Alberto, Posiboi and Chikafala.

Tickets are selling for P20 before midnight and P30 after.

Dress code is strictly school uniform.

Ntimbale challenge after-party

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Ntimbale challenge after-party

Radio legend, DJ Sly will will be in Makaleng this Saturday for the Ntimbale Challenge After-Party.

Sly will share the stage with DJ Nexus and Almac de Moy, while Mis Dee will be the MC for the night.

The after party is part of the three day fun activities planned for the Ntimbale Challenge, an event tourism initiatives spear headed by leaders of the participating villages.

Admission is P50.

The grand activation party

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

The grand activation party

It’ll be an all-star affair at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday as organisers of Toropo Ya Muka continue with their activation schedule.

Featuring YAMAs three time nominee, DJ Bino, Raptured Roots, DJ Colastraw and another award nominee Chrispin The Drummer, this line-up is good enough to shut down any party anywhere in the world.

TYM activations have also been scheduled for Letlhakane and Palapye.

Follow this column for more updates.

Mampeezy to rock Pabloz

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Mampeezy to rock Pabloz

Man of the moment Vee Mampeezy will wow revelers at Pabloz Executive Lounge this Friday.

The ‘Another level’ hit maker will perform alongside DJs Sani, Spyro, Skul and Treffle.

The energetic artist who’s without a doubt the best commercial entertainer to come out of this country has a loyal fan base in Francistown and is expected to fill up the trendy night club.

Entry is P50.

