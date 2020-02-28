Tafula back

Radio legend, DJ Sly will will be in Makaleng this Saturday for the Ntimbale Challenge After-Party.

Sly will share the stage with DJ Nexus and Almac de Moy, while Mis Dee will be the MC for the night.

The after party is part of the three day fun activities planned for the Ntimbale Challenge, an event tourism initiatives spear headed by leaders of the participating villages.

Admission is P50.