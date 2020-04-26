News
Taking on the Mob
Man relives terrifying beating after mob invade his house
Left battered and broken by a bloodthirsty Mogoditshane mob who burst into his house in the dead of night,
Keonneng Sekgwa has vowed to sue his assailants.
Four months have passed since the terrifying December attack but for the 33-year-old, the scars, both psychological and physical, remain alarmingly vivid.
Sekgwa believes he was targeted because of his rumoured links to Thabo Tholane Olatlheng – a youth commonly known as Xholane with a long history of criminal activities in the village.
Olatlheng would eventually meet his demise a month later, beaten to death by an angry mob on 5 January after he was allegedly caught stealing at Mogoditshane’s Senthumole ward.
It is a fate that so easily could have been Sekgwa’s.
Reliving the night he was almost killed, the Molepolele native revealed he was fast asleep when a mob of about ten people stormed the premises.
“They got inside the house shouting the other one is here and started assaulting me. One man hit me with a baseball bat breaking my right arm – you could hear it crack like an egg!”
A lady grabbed me tightly so I couldn’t move as the guy tried to strike me on the head; I would have died if he connected!”
Alerted by his desperate screams, Sekgwa’s neighbours arrived in the nick of time, forcing the attackers to flee into the night.
Pointing out the long line of jagged stiches that dominate the top of his right arm, Sekgwa says he now has to use his other hand for everything, including eating.
“I now survive with a terrible backache. I am helpless and cannot work at all; that worsens my life. I cannot even pay for rent anymore as I do not have any source of income. I used to work as a panel beater where I earned P50, P100 sometimes even P200 depending on the work I did,” he told The Voice, adding the mob also took his wallet, which contained his Omang card.
As well as his damaged body – he is still awaiting wrist surgery on his injured arm – the ordeal has had a devastating impact on Sekgwa’s mental state.
“I always imagined my future, I do not have children or a wife, I only have a brother but he is also caring for his family as he recently got married. Though he assists me he cannot afford everything. I even feel suicidal, it is hard for me to admit.”
To add insult to injury, Sekgwa insists he hardly knew Olatlheng.
“He used to pass by my place and I would greet him, that’s as far as our relationship went. Xholane was a well-known man among Mogoditshane residents but we were not friends,” maintains Sekgwa, who, not for the first time since the interview started, grimaces in obvious pain.
When the nationwide lockdown is lifted, Sekgwa, who says he can identify his assailants, plans to seek legal assistance and compensation.
Concluding the narrative, Sekgwa’s older brother, Paul Mothusi Sekgwa, 53, said the family now live in fear as they worry the mob might come after them.
Highlighting his brother’s current torment, Paul grimly declared, “He is just idling alone. Often when sleeping he wakes up saying he hears people’s footsteps just because of the trauma.”
Bokomo Botswana donates sorghum towards Covid-19 relief efforts
*Bokomo aids national efforts towards the COVID-19 fight
*Bokomo maintains commitment to production and business continuity during lockdown
Bokomo Botswana last week lent a helping to Government’s efforts towards mitigating the adverse impacts of the Coronavirus on the nation, by donating P1million worth of Champion Sorghum to the COVID-19 Crisis.
The donation, according to the company, was made to assist in alleviating the poverty burden on the Government in this time of national need.
Speaking on the donation, Bokomo Botswana CEO, Werner de Beer said, “Our nation, as with the rest of the region and globally is being severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus. When our government announced that a relief fund has been established, we began to mobilize our production teams in order to support national efforts. As Bokomo we understand our “bigger picture” role during these abnormal times. We remain fully committed to our contribution towards national food security and take this responsibility very seriously. We have also put measures in place to safeguard the welfare of our team members so that we can have continued production and supply during these unprecedented times. ”
The Champion brand consists of a locally manufactured product range that includes Samp, Maize Rice and the newly released Sorghum offering, named Champion Sorghum.
“These products are not only staples of our local diet, but are part of our heritage. The Champion brand is envisioned to be a mark of pride, particularly at a time when our nation seeks to diversify the economy by growing industries that create jobs”, Bokomo said in a press statement.
Champion Sorghum is produced in Botswana by Bokomo, using the latest milling technology at its manufacturing plant located in Gaborone West.
The sorghum is sourced from The Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) as part of a long-standing business partnership.
Champion Sorghum is currently being distributed throughout Botswana and is another example of Bokomo Botswana celebrating and promoting traditional Botswana food.
Bokomo CEO, Werner de Beer further expressed gratitude to the Bokomo Botswana team, “I would like to acknowledge and commend the entire Bokomo team for their dedication, diligence and efforts they make on a daily basis to ensure continued 24 hour production in these perilous times. Their efforts have enabled the company to make this donation. We stand united as one with the nation in the fight against the Coronavirus and are also optimistic that together, we shall overcome”.
The P1Million worth of Champion Sorghum is intended to support the Botswana Government with the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme, currently rolling out across the country.
Bokomo says it will continue to regularly engage with the government and support Botswana until the fight against the pandemic has been won.
Director-Human Rights donates to Somerset residents
In response to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s call for Batswana to do whatever they can to help his government in the fight against Covid-19, the Director- Human Rights, at the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Tebogo Mapodisi has donated food hampers to the City of Francistown Council.
The hampers worth P5 000 were immediately distributed to 25 households in Somerset Extension Ward in Francistown.
Speaking during the hand over, Mapodisi acknowledged and appreciated her husband, Assistant Superintendent Patrick Mapodisi for consenting to the expenditure of family resources in order to aid fellow citizens whose families needed urgent food relief aid while awaiting the finalisation of the eligibility assessments and roll out of the government food relief programme.
She further acknowledged and appreciated the partnership of the Somerset East Ward Councillor, Thato Tselawa, as well as that of the Ward Development Committee (WDC).
“This donation is a personal community responsibility project, whose aim is to augment the food relief measures taken by the government of Botswana to ensure that no one starves as a result of the ‘stay home’ COVID-19 preventative precautionary measure,” she said.
She further divulged that the donation was an act of giving back to the community of Somerset, where she was raised.
“I applauded the government of Botswana for upholding it’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal on zero hunger, by providing food relief services to its citizens during the extreme social distancing period,” said Mapodisi.
She further applauded the Private Sector, Civil Society Organisations, Charitable Organizations, faith based organisations and individuals who have so far partnered with the Government in not only defeating the COVID-19 pandemic but also in reversing the effects of the hunger pandemic which, if no such efforts were made, would degrade the human dignity and also reverse the achievement and realisation of human rights which Botswana is consistently making efforts to gradually attain.
Mapodisi then called on for more partnerships with the government towards the success of defeating COVID-19.
