Targeting a super spot
Ditlhokwe eyes Matsatsantsa starting berth
The latest local export looking to make it big in South Africa, 21-year-old Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is confident he can become a regular starter with Supersport United.
Having left Township Rollers for the Pretoria-based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit in December, the young defender – like many of his countrymen – endured a difficult start to life south of the border.
Confined to the substitute’s bench for his first six games at the club, in which he played just a handful of minutes, Ditlhokwe was left a frustrated figure, desperate to prove himself.
He finally got his chance on Saturday 29 February.
Three consecutive 1-0 losses convinced Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo to include the Gulubane native in his starting line-up against Bidvest Wits.
It was an opportunity the former Nico United and Gaborone United starlet grabbed with both feet.
“It was a nice experience to officially start a game. I was not under any pressure because the coach told me to relax and play football and that helped a lot,” the versatile centre back told Voice Sport in an exclusive interview this week.
Supersport ran out 2-0 winners, with Ditlhokwe putting in an assured performance, forging an impressive partnership with the veteran Clayton Daniels at the heart of the Swanky Boys’ defence.
Ditlhokwe’s solid showing was enough to see him retain his place in the starting XI for Supersport’s next match, away against Highlands Park a week later.
“That was the game when I really impressed. I have paired up with Daniels again and guided the team to a 2-0 win, which meant that our pairing was consistent thus far.”
Unfortunately, Ditlhokwe was unable to build on this momentum and fully establish himself as the league was then stopped due to Covid-19.
Three months later and Ditlhokwe is kicking his heel in Botswana, hungry to resume his career and get playing again as Supersport looks to launch an unlikely late title bid.
Currently third in the league, eight points below table-topping Kaizer Chiefs who have played two games less, with just six matches remaining, it would take something special for Supersport to claim their fourth PSL trophy.
“I am still in the country awaiting to return to South Africa to resume training with the rest of the team. The club and I are in good understanding as the borders have to open first,” he explained.
Once he does return, the youngster faces the daunting task of going up against seasoned internationals such as Bongani Khumalo, Onismor Bhasera and Daniels for a spot in Supersport’s defence.
“I am well aware of the competition that I face,” is his simple, determined response.
Indeed, the unassuming star has only good things to say about the Supersport dressing room.
“I had a warm welcome from all my teammates as they helped to adapt to the culture of the team.”
Ditlhokwe’s growth in the game has not gone unnoticed on the national stage and, despite turning 21 just two months earlier, he was handed the captain’s armband for the Zebras’ all-important AFCON home qualifier with Algeria in November.
“I never saw the captain’s appointment at the national team coming. It was a huge surprise and I would like to thank God, who I believe is the one who did it. It is not easy to be a leader at the national team because there are so many experienced stars but I have to do my part and they listen as they are professionals,” the impressive youth told Voice Sport.
Although they lost the game 1-0, Ditlhokwe looks set for a winning career.
World champs for badminton official
Local badminton umpire, Emmanuel Saakane, 40, is one of the shortlisted line judges for the World Junior Championships which were initially scheduled for September 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, the Championships have since been postponed to January 2021.
Nevertheless, Saakane told Voice Sport in an interview on Tuesday that he is delighted to have been given an opportunity to officiate at such a level.
“International assignments are always a massive experience for me as I get to learn the improved laws of the sport,” he said.
Saakane said the skills transfer from the tournament will in the long run also benefit his colleagues locally.
The highly ambitious Saakane who has been a line judge since 2008 said Badminton World Federation (BWF) laws changes almost every year, meaning they’ve to continuously inform themselves.
“Learning never stops and the game changes rapidly. Therefore getting international exposure once in a while helps to keep one up to date with the international trends,” Saakane said.
The veteran official is not new to the international stage.
He has officiated at prestigious tournaments such as Surdiman Cup in Donguan, China back in 2015, Dubai World Cup Series in 2016, the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
In conclusion Saakane revealed that he plans to transition to umpiring as time goes on.
“I’d really like to be a BWF umpire and I believe I’m confident I’ll get there,” he said.
Pay day for sports teachers
Ministry keeps its promise on outstanding allowances
By the end of this week, almost all sports teachers who were owed by the Ministry of Basic Education (MoBE) would’ve received their dues.
This was after MoBE managed to disburse outstanding funds to the respective association’s accounts.
This will bring to a close what has been a burning issue in the ministry’s relationship with sports teachers across the country.
Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was uncertainty over whether teachers would honour a calendar of events for sports activities scheduled for the schools’ first term. At the time the Ministry had an outstanding balance of over P32 million, a grant meant to have covered both sports activities held in July 2019.
Ngami Member of Parliament, Caterpillar Hikuama put the Ministry under the spotlight during the March seating of Parliament when he asked if they were aware that teachers who were engaged in sporting activities in March and July 2019 under the agreement that they will be paid an allowance of P500 per day were yet to be paid.
In response, Assistant Minister, Nnaniki Makwinja revealed that the Ministry was yet to release funds for the 2019 calendar of events.
She further stated that her Ministry was yet to assist the associations with grants to cover both sports activities held in July, 2019 which amounted to P32,154,671.00.
“Our Ministry expects to have paid subventions to the associations before the end of July 2020, so that the teachers can be paid. The delay, as you all know, is caused by funding constraints,” said Makwinja at the time.
Good to her word, MoBE beat the end of July deadline and disbursed funds a month earlier.
Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) Public Relations Officer Lawrence Moseki revealed to Voice Sports, that the Executive Committee is currently in Gaborone to verify account numbers of the concerned teachers. He said the Ministry has disbursed around P10 million to cover sports teachers’ outstanding allowances.
“I believe by end of this week all teachers who have been correctly captured by their respective Regional Organisers would’ve received their monies,” assured Moseki.
He said delays should also be anticipated due to bank to bank transactions, where some cheques may have to clear after three working days.
“Since Monday, we’ve paid four regions out of a total of 10. All the regions save for North West have been verified and their money will be credited into their accounts,” Moseki told Voice Sport.
Meanwhile, Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) teachers received their dues late in April and May.
According to BISA Marketing and Communications Manager Letsweletse Jonas, their Executive Committee met during the Easter Holidays to verify and pay their teachers.
“We had requested P21.7 million and we received P20.1 million which was still enough to pay outstanding allowances and suppliers. This was made possible by the cancellation of sporting activities this year,” he said.
Jonas said they have since paid 97 percent of teachers including all their suppliers.
“Those yet to be paid had problems with their bank accounts. Some sent savings accounts and stuff like that, but its something we’re dealing with,” he said.
