Targeting the next level
Despite being relatively new on the circuit, local Producer/DJ Calistus Nkala is confident that when he eventually calls it quits, he will be remembered as one of the country’s most successful music producers.
The 24-year-old Molepolole native, who trades under the alias DJ Levels, believes his youthful exuberance, talent, and unerring work ethic is the perfect recipe for success
“It all started back in 2017 as a hobby, but it became serious within split seconds! My hard work paid off when I worked with seasoned artists such as ATI, Motlha just to mention a few. Furthermore, I have a few upcoming artists such as Priscilla Khan, Anitah, and Caymil whom I work with on daily basis and they have been doing great,” he told Voice Entertainment this week, adding that the biggest challenge local artists face is being under-appreciated by the public.
“The biggest problem we have as artists is that people do not give attention to what we do and that is very depressing. However, I do not drop my head as I believe in my talent,” stressed the young DJ.
Quizzed about his successes thus far, he said, “My greatest achievement is owning a record label named Blue Dime Studio’s and it has been doing well as I few artists who have been topping Yarona FM music charts.
Moreover, I got the privilege of one of my artists, Priscilla, working with one of South Africa’s greatest Hip- Hop artists Nasty C.”
