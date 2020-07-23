The Covid-19 Presidential Task-force team has expressed concern over the rising new infections of the deadly Covid-19 among children.

When giving an update this evening, Presidential Task Force Deputy Coordinator, Professor Mosepele Mosepele, announced that since the beginning of the President’s Day holidays until now Botswana has registered 164 new cases, 17 of which are Batswana.

He says whilst they are still monitoring the situation, the task force team is concerned at the rising new cases of infections amongst minors.

Professor Mosepele said currently there is a six-months-old baby, a seven-months-old, a one-year-old, a 3-year-old, two 8-year olds and an 11-year-old who have tested positive of the virus.

He noted that most infections are as a result of patients who do not obey the self isolation conditions and sneak out to go and meet with their families.