Tasvo Wacko tries again

Resilience is what best describes Selebi Phikwe-based artist Tasvo Wacko (Tumelo Oabile).

The 38-year-old has just dropped a single from his up-coming fourth album, set for release early next year.

Although he has been making music since 2009, by his own admission, Wacko has enjoyed limited success.

Indeed, all three of his past albums went under the radar.

But that never dampened his spirit.

Wacko released his debut album ‘Dumelang’ ten years ago, followed by ‘Zondi’ in 2014 and ‘Stress’ in 2018.

He believes since teaming up with Paparuza (Franco’s former rapper), the new single titled ‘Ba ipotsa ka nna’ will change his fortunes.

The track comes with a new imaginative Lipesu dance’ which Wacko is confident will take the country by storm.

Rating: 6/10