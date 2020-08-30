News
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
Molepolole Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng this week remanded in custody a taxi man, Keemenao Malepa, who is accused of shooting his girlfriend and wounding her niece.
Magistrate Resheng dismissed Malepa’s bail application and considered state prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso’s request to have the accused remanded in custody for over three weeks until the next mention set for September 24th, 2020.
ASP Koketso requested the court to remand Malepa arguing that the victim was still not well as she was surgically operated and was due to go for another operation to remove the pellets which were not removed during the first operation.
“The victim is also scared, and fears that the accused may attack her again. We are also waiting for the affidavit from the forensic laboratory. May the accused be remanded in custody,” said ASP Koketso.
Malepa had earlier on, in his plea, stated that he handed himself to the police after the incident and that he has been incarcerated for more than a month leaving his property unattended and losing out on his taxi business.
“I stay in Molepolole and the victim stays at her place, there is no how I can attack her and interfere with investigations. Last week I was admitted twice in the hospital because of high blood pressure which has been troubling me since 2009, even now I am supposed to go and collect my medication” Malepa said before complaining that prison is congested and that they are not given proper assistance.
The magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution that he could have thought of all he had mentioned in court before he committed crime.
“If you could have thought of all those things, you would not be here, we wouldn’t know you, you are going back to prison. The alleged attack is still new and it is not about how you feel we consider the complainant health condition so I cannot grant you bail,” Resheng ruled.
The 33-year-old Malepa is facing two counts of attempted murder, the crimes he allegedly committed on July 1st, 2020.
He is said to have attempted to murder his girlfriend Tshepiso Poupa, 32, and unlawfully wounded Tshepiso’s 5-year-old niece Tracy Poupa.
Malepa is also said to have shot Tshepiso after he demanded sex which he did not get because Tshepiso was sick.
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Things they say
ATI chills with Rakgare
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Maofit’s unexpected date
Xwalla cashes in
Breeding season volume 2
Tumza’s big bullets
Sasa Klaas supplies a touch of class
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Things they say
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
ATI chills with Rakgare
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse
Maofit’s unexpected date
Khama responds to isinuations of his involvement in poaching
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Man nabbed for dagga possession
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Ruling on Majaga’s paternity test set for next month
Stock-theft suspect in court for stealing exhibits
Police crackdown on drug peddlers
Xwalla cashes in
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Things they say
-
News4 days ago
Khama calls for fresh elections
-
News4 days ago
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
-
Entertainment5 days ago
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
-
News4 days ago
ATI chills with Rakgare
-
Entertainment4 days ago
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
-
News6 days ago
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse